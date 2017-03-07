East Africa: Living with the scourge of hunger

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Somaloia famine in 2011. Ladhan Waraq with her son Sahlan Mohammed on the outskirts of Dadaab refugee camps near the Somalian border on July 13.
Jacky Ghossein-The Sydney Morning Herald/Fairfax Media via Getty
Across East Africa there is a threat of people going hungry, either due to environmental or political problems.
In Somalia, a national emergency has been declared after more than 100 people died at the weekend. Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan are also at risk of major humanitarian crises.Clea Broadhurst has this report.