African press review 9 March 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Nigeria's fight to persuade women to give birth in hospitals, not prayer …
Nigerian pilgrims in Bethlehem on December 24, 2012.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Fledgling Russian cinema festival attracts crowds with music, …
  • media
    International report
    Nigeria's fight to persuade women to give birth in hospitals, …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Laws in Africa failing to prevent rape; keeping tabs on Guinea’s …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why the Fillon controversy is stirring public anger
  • media
    International report
    Bringing migrant children back to school in Greece
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Strike Economy Kenya Press review South Africa South Sudan International Criminal Court

African press review 9 March 2017

By
media

Why is South Africa called to appear before the International Criminal Court? Is South Sudan on the brink of genocide? Who really runs the DRC? Will the latest government move bring an end to the strike by hospital doctors in Kenya, now into its fourth month?

South Africa is to be hauled before the International Criminal Court . . .

Johannesburg-based financial paper BusinessDay says the authorities in Pretoria have been asked to appear at the ICC early next month over their failure to arrest Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir during a visit two years ago.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Bashir over alleged war crimes, but South African authorities refused to detain him, saying he had immunity as a head of state.

The country thus failed to comply with a cooperation request from the tribunal, contrary to the provisions of the treaty establishing the court and which came into force in 2002.

South Africa has formally revoked its controversial decision to leave the ICC following last month’s High Court ruling that such a move would be unconstitutional because Parliament had not been consulted.

Who's in charge in the Democratic Republic of Congo?

The South African Mail & Guardian looks to the DRC in a story headlined "Congolese politicians scramble for control as violence ramps up again".

The report warns that the Democratic Republic of Congo cannot afford a power vacuum as these are seldom filled by anything good.

The article ends by saying that a viable and competent opposition wouldn’t suddenly solve all the DRC’s problems, but it could be the first step towards a secure peace. The international community must continue to show their support for the 2006 constitution and pressure President Joseph Kabila to step down, says the Mail & Guardian. His time in office needs to end – and as far as his country’s people are concerned, the sooner the better.

Globe's youngest nation on verge of world's oldest crime

South Sudan is edging closer to genocide.

That's according to the United Nations, and the story is top of the front page of regional paper the East African.

A UN report says South Sudan is experiencing ethnic cleansing and is at risk of genocide.

Findings also included details of armed forces targeting civilians in deliberate attacks, and using starvation as a weapon.

The report, which is the result of a seven-month inquiry into human rights in South Sudan, found that since fighting broke out in July 2016 between forces loyal to the president, Salva Kiir and those supporting Riek Machar, human rights violations and abuses have been on the rise.

It says government forces and other armed groups have been using the conflict as a smokescreen to pursue ethnically-motivated attacks on civilians, deliberate starvation, forced displacement and hate speech.

While both the army and rebel forces were accused of abuses, the report places most of the blame on the governing SPLA, National Security Service, police and affiliated militia groups.

The UN recently said that parts of South Sudan are experiencing a man-made famine. Now it details the restrictions placed on aid agencies – saying the resulting starvation of civilians is being used as a method of warfare, in violation of international law.

Radical proposal to get Kenyan public hospitals working again

Kenya is to hire foreign doctors in an effort to break the three-month hospital strike

According to the East African, the authorities in Nairobi said yesterday they would hire foreign doctors to get public hospitals running again after talks failed to end a strike that has crippled healthcare for the past 94 days.

The government has repeatedly threatened to fire striking doctors and has jailed union officials in a bid to end the country's longest-ever medical strike, but the doctors are digging their heels in in a dispute over pay and conditions.

At the root of the strike is a Collective Bargaining Agreement accepted by the government and the unions in 2013.

The document promised to triple salaries and also to improve often dire conditions in public hospitals. The government has since refused to honour the deal.

The Daily Nation in Kenya says the doctors have been told to take the latest salary offer or resign.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.