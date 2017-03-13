African press review 13 March 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Paris 'shooting' gallery a success, but opposition remains
A photo taken on April 29, 2013 in Paris shows a kit containing materials to inject drugs distributed by the Gaia association.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Christians in Egypt
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Paris 'shooting' gallery a success, but opposition remains
  • media
    International media
    Meet the DRC journalists reporting on their country from Brussels
  • media
    International media
    DRC media operating outside traditional structures
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    A headline week for North and South Koreas
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Press review Africa

African press review 13 March 2017

By
media

Hard times for whistle-blowers in Nigeria. Did married South African woman connive with secret lover to kidnap her baby? Kenya and the ravges of sexting among young people and Zambia's "Young Chipolopolo" win U-20 AFCOM to become kings of African football.

We start in Nigeria where Premium Times leads with a campaign by civic society groups to secure the reinstatement of a whistle-blower fired by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs in February, after exposing a suspected fraud scandal in the tune of more than 200,000 euros.

One of the groups, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, said it is giving the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, a seven-day ultimatum to recall Ntia Thompson who was dismissed after reporting the case to the Economic and Financial Crimes Unit.

Premium Times says SERAP warned the foreign minister that failure to reinstate Ntia would not just be a breach of President Buhari's whistle-blowing policy but a wrong message to all potential whistle-blowers in the graft-ravaged country.

And in South Africa, the papers are buzzing with the dramatic and staged hijacking of a month-old toddler born in a secret love affair in Durban. Baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo's mother had earlier told police that the baby was taken out her car at gunpoint by two "hijackers" near the City on Friday.

The Times says it is able to report that the missing baby had actually been hidden at a house in central KwaZulu-Natal for nearly 48 hours after a deal with the married woman's lover.

According to the paper, police officers involved in the search operation found the baby inside a suspected car driven by the married woman's lover as he and his friend tried to take the baby to a safer place.

The Times says the detained accomplices were to be charged for kidnapping this Monday and baby placed under the care of social workers.

Meanwhile Mercury newspaper reports that police have opened investigations to uncover the truth and to "end to the madness” about the child's disputed paternity.

And from Kenya, Daily Nation publishes the findings of a study showing that Sexting has pushed risky sexual behaviour to an all-time high among students.

According to the paper, psychologists at Catholic University of Eastern Africa claim that the craze has made it more challenging to contain adolescent pregnancies, HIV/Aids and sexually transmitted diseases.

The Nation describes "sexting" as sending, receiving, or forwarding sexually explicit messages, photographs or images, primarily between mobile phones.

Stephen Asatsa, the principal investigator, told the newspaper that 98 per cent of secondary school students in Nairobi County are into sexting, with 62 per cent of daily “sexters” having multiple sex partners.

And in Zambia, the papers are full of praise for the country's Under 20 National football team after their 2-nil triumph over Senegal in Lusaka on Sunday. "Football fans in a frenzy throughout the country to celebrate Under 20 AFCON historic win", crows Lusaka Times.

According to the Times of Zambia, the juju-believing Senegal side was easily beaten in a physically charged match played before a capacity crowd.

The Zambian Observer posts a video gone viral in the country showing a Senegalese player "caught on camera trying to use "juju" to win the game". And the Zambian Eye says it is thanks to vociferous home support, that the "Junior Chipolopolo have written their names in the history books".

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.