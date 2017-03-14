RFI in 15 languages

 

How Colombia is managing medicinal cannabis
A marijuana plant is seen at a fair of products and derivatives of marijuana for medicinal use in Bogota, Colombia,
 
Africa
Press review Africa

African press review 14 March 2017

By
media

Kenya medics in court race to end strike after President Kenyatta's threat to sack them while Abuja's multi-billion euro reference cancer hospital rots near Abuja after being looted by robbers.

We start in in Nigeria, where Premium Times publishes a special report on what it perceives as one of the scandals of the country's health system.

The International Cancer Centre in Abuja which, according to the paper, has been abandoned and overtaken by weeds eight years after raising billions.

According to the paper, the 30 million-euro pet project of former Nigerian First Lady, Turai Yar’Adua, spread over 7 hectares of choice land donated by the Federal Government of Nigeria, is now nothing but rotting equipment, including about 200 donated mini-buses.

Premium Times says burglars stormed the center recently and carted away power cables worth millions of naira. It is not known what other equipment have been pilfered from the locked up buildings that gape at the public from the center, says the publication.

In Kenya, parties in the country's 100-day medics strike have reportedly reached a deal to end the dispute.

Daily Nation reports that lawyers for the Council of Governors and the Health ministry on Tuesday told judges that they would file their pact on a joint return-to-work formula in the appeals court by midday.

This was while doctors removed a contentious clause barring them from private practice in a document filed in court.

According to the newspaper, the three parties are racing against time to end the industrial action that has hit poor Kenyans the hardest.

Uganda's Daily Monitor says President Uhuru Kenyatta recently threatened to sack doctors who refuse to go back to work warning that he was not going to sit and watch Kenyans suffer due to lack of medical services.

And from Kenya, Standard Digital welcomes the signing of a deal to construct Africa's tallest building in Nairobi.

According to the paper, the bid to build the over 300-m, 67-storey Hass Towers housing Grade A offices, a five-star Hilton hotel, plus a luxury retail and entertainment complex, was carried by the China State Construction Engineering Corporation.

Standard says the project is expected to cost 200 million euros, with construction work at the site located just 16km from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, set to begin in April.

And in South Africa, Times Live has an update on the captivating drama around the foiled abduction of Durban baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo, in a plot hashed by the baby's married mother and her secret boyfriend.

According to the newspaper, proceedings against the suspects were adjourned in the Durban Magistrate's Court yesterday to allow Mrs Mbambo's boyfriend Phumlani Mbokazi time to undergo a DNA test.

The Times reports that he testified in court that he is the biological father of the baby. Mbokazi and the baby's mother, married to a primary school teacher were charged on Monday for defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping.

 

 

 

 

 

 
