Abducted French national is reported to be in Sudan

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
England seek tips on supremacy from Germany
Mario Götze scored Germany's winner in the World Cup final in 2014 in Rio.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    England seek tips on supremacy from Germany
  • media
    International report
    Lithuanians join paramilitary group to counter Russian threat
  • media
    International report
    Europe wants Red Cross humanitarian access to Ukraine war victims
  • media
    International report
    Homelessness in the aftermath of Greece's economic meltdown
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Catholics on the left hesitate in French presidential election
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Chad France Security Sudan

Abducted French national is reported to be in Sudan

By
media The abducted French national, who works for a mining company, is now in Sudan. Getty Images/ David Du Plessis

A French national abducted from southeastern Chad is in neighbouring Sudan, a Chadian minister told the AFP news agency on Friday.

Security Minister Ahmat Mahamat Bachir said the hostage had been located "in Sudan" but did not give further details, saying only that "mixed Chadian and Sudanese forces" were looking for him.

Late on Thursday, the minister had told AFP the French civilian, who works for a mining company, had been kidnapped from an area near Goz Beida, which lies about 200 kilometres south of the city of Abeche.

French officials said they were making every effort to find him.

"We are doing everything possible alongside the Chadian authorities to obtain his release," French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told AFP on Friday.

And Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said it showed the situation "remains unstable" in the Sahel region, which includes Sudan and Chad.

"We are taking the same steps with this hostage that we have done with others. We are following it very closely," he told the CNews channel.

Several French and other Western nationals have been kidnapped by jihadist groups in west and central Africa in recent years.

The last such case in Chad -- a former French colony -- dates back to 2009, when a Frenchman working for the International Committee of the Red Cross was abducted by a shadowy armed group called the Freedom Eagles of Africa, based in Sudan's war-torn Darfur province.

He was freed after 89 days.

The only known French hostage currently being held anywhere in the world is Sophie Petronin, head of an NGO who was abducted by armed men in the northern Malian town of Gao late last year.

No group has claimed responsibility for her disappearance.

Chad is one of France's key African allies in the counter-terror fight, with the capital N'Djamena serving as headquarters for France's Operation Barkhane anti-jihadist force.

Set up in 2014, the force, which counts 4,000 troops, works in five Sahel countries -- Chad, Mali, Niger, Mauritania and Burkina Faso -- to flush out al Qaeda-linked extremists.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.