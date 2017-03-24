African press review 24 March 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
England seek tips on supremacy from Germany
Mario Götze scored Germany's winner in the World Cup final in 2014 in Rio.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    England seek tips on supremacy from Germany
  • media
    International report
    Lithuanians join paramilitary group to counter Russian threat
  • media
    International report
    Europe wants Red Cross humanitarian access to Ukraine war victims
  • media
    International report
    Homelessness in the aftermath of Greece's economic meltdown
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Catholics on the left hesitate in French presidential election
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Press review Africa

African press review 24 March 2017

By
media

President Salva Kiir shops for weapons while Nigerian lawmakers dismiss Kaduna stand-by international airport as a "disaster waiting to happen".

We start with disturbing reports from South Sudan that while almost half of the country's population faces famine, half of the country's budget is spent on weapons.

Kenya's Standard Digital says the findings are contained in a confidential UN report by monitors who put revenue accruing from oil sales between March and October 2016 at 225 million euros.

The document reportedly states that the panel continues to uncover evidence of the ongoing procurement of weapons by President Salva Kiir's government despite the scale and scope of the political, humanitarian, and economic crises.

The United Nations has declared a famine in some parts of the world's youngest country, where nearly half its population - some 5.5 million people - face food shortages. At least one quarter of South Sudanese have been displaced since 2013, according to the United Nations.

In Nigeria, a warning by lawmakers that Kaduna airport is a disaster waiting to happen is causing deep concern in the country. The ageing facility in the northern city was chosen four weeks ago as a temporary alternative to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, in Abuja, under renovation.

But as Punch reports members of the House of Representatives on Thursday ruled in a dramatic U-turn that it did not fulfill safety standards.

According to the newspaper, one ranking lawmaker told colleagues during a House debate that he personally witnessed security breaches at key sections of the facility while another said security personnel are overwhelmed by passengers since the transfer of international flights to Kaduna.

And in South Africa, Mail and Guardian, likens Johannesburg’s new mayor, Herman Mashaba, to US President Donald Trump as he targets undocumented immigrants in his alleged mission to clean up Africa’s richest city.

According to the paper Mashaba recently urged the government to close the border due to what he called a massive influx of undocumented immigrants living in the city.

Mail and Guardian carries a warning from the national director of Lawyers for Human Rights Jacob Van Garderen about Mashaba.

It said that he has been playing on the fears that migrants are taking over our economy.

The publication also carries a warning from the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa, that the Johannesburg mayor's comments run the danger of inciting violence against foreign nationals.

 

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.