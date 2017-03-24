Tanzania: Sacked information minister, held at gunpoint has 'no regrets' about being fired

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
England seek tips on supremacy from Germany
Mario Götze scored Germany's winner in the World Cup final in 2014 in Rio.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    England seek tips on supremacy from Germany
  • media
    International report
    Lithuanians join paramilitary group to counter Russian threat
  • media
    International report
    Europe wants Red Cross humanitarian access to Ukraine war victims
  • media
    International report
    Homelessness in the aftermath of Greece's economic meltdown
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Catholics on the left hesitate in French presidential election
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Tanzania Press freedom

Tanzania: Sacked information minister, held at gunpoint has 'no regrets' about being fired

By
media Nape Nnauye, Tanzania's former information minister Wikipedia

Tanzania’s sacked information minister told RFI on Friday that he holds no grudge against President John Magufuli following his dismissal. Nape Nnauye was dismissed from the cabinet on Thursday and replaced with Harrison Mwakyembe. The sacked minister had tried to hold a press conference to discuss his removal, however he was briefly held at gunpoint.

Nnauye said he had “nothing to regret or no grudges with the president” in a telephone interview the day after he was fired by President Magufuli.

Q&A: Nape Nnauye

The former minister, who took office in December 2015, said he did not know why the president sacked him, but agreed with his decision.

“I thanked him for working with him for one year,” said Nnauye, adding that there were many Tanzanians “capable” of being ministers. He said he had no hard feelings for his replacement Harrison Mwakyembe.

“He's a lawyer, journalist, he practised journalism, so he will help the industry. So I just said I wished him all the best and I'll continue to be a good citizen, loyal to my country, loyal to my party, loyal to my constituency,” said Nnauye.

Nnauye reportedly tried to hold a press conference following his dismissal, but was prevented from addressing journalists in Dar es Salaam because a gunman interrupted proceedings.

“It was not something good,” said Nnauye, saying that he was “shocked” to have a gun pointed at him. However, it is not clear whether the gunman was a plain clothes police officer or not.

“He wasn't in uniform anyway - you can't say he was a policemen - but it looked like he was a policeman, but not uniformed,” said Nnauye, explaining that the authorities had begun an investigation.

“I heard the minister of home affairs has given a statement saying they're looking for the guy who did it,” said the sacked minister.

“These incidents should not be allowed to continue to happen to people, especially when freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom of press is concerned,” said Nnauye, “you know it paints a bad image”.

Nnauye’s dismissal came a few days after he launched an enquiry into an alleged raid on a private television station by a senior government official on 17 March.

Paul Makonda, Dar es Salaam’s regional commissioner, reportedly stormed into the offices of the Clouds FM Media Group with armed men and demanded the airing of a video discrediting a local pastor.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.