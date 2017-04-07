African press review 7 April 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Nattali Rize brings a new frequency to reggae
Rize's album cover Rebel Frequency
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Nattali Rize brings a new frequency to reggae
  • media
    International report
    Books from trash make this library in Bogota
  • media
    International report
    Syrian refugee mothers in Lebanon
  • media
    International report
    A school under metro bridge teaches Delhi children
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Juppé loyalists in Bordeaux caught in a bind
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
African press review Press review South Africa

African press review 7 April 2017

By
media

Credit downgrades, dog poo and dance moves all made top headlines today in Africa’s press.

The top story for South Africa’s BusinessDay is about a new credit downgrading, this time for South Africa's government-owned power utility, Eskom. S&P Global Ratings is lowering Eskom's credit rating from B+ to BB-, the paper reports.

According to BusinessDay, S&P is lowering the rating because it thinks that the South African government is no longer in a position to support the state-run power company if needed.

This comes after South Africa's own foreign-currency debt was downgraded to junk status last week, also by S&P, and seems to be yet more fall-out from President Jacob Zuma's cabinet reshuffle last week.

‘Dog poo’

Along with the fallout, BusinessDay's nasty language for the Zuma government also continues on their opinion pages.

"Like dog poo to a shoe, the ANC top six stick together," is one of their editorial headlines today. It's right above a photo of the ANC's six top leaders cheerfully holding hands at a rally.

The editorial argues that ANC leaders are stinking up the party by sticking together and officially accepting President Jacob Zuma's explanation that he sacked finance minister Pravin Gordhan last week due to “irreconcilable differences” -- despite the fact that many others in the party have called for Zuma's resignation.

In fact, a letter to BusinessDay argues that keeping Zuma was a mistake because it will damage the ANC's chances in future elections.

Zuma, axe murderer?

Getting away – slightly – from news about ANC leaders the Mail & Guardian have a top story about the people's protest movement Save South Africa.

According to the Mail & Guardian, one of Save South Africa's camps in Pretoria was attacked Wednesday. About 10 or 15 people attacked the movement's camp near the treasury headquarter, “damaged a gazebo … and torched the organisation’s banners”.

The paper reported that this attack actually has actually "galvanised more support" for the Save South Africa protest movement – which calls for Zuma to step down.

The Mail & Guardian itself has some very strong words for Zuma today on the opinion page.

"SA's democratic foundations shaken" and "Only the ANC can fix this Zuma mess" were two of the headlines there.

But the most violent condemnation came from an editorial cartoon, which showed Zuma holding an axe dripping with blood, with the headline "State capture is followed by dictatorship".

Dabbing his wounds?

Zuma may not be getting many breaks in the press, but there is an article about him breaking out some dance moves, in the Sowetan.

The "dab" is a dance move that started in the US, and was adopted by Zuma and the ANC during campaign rallies last year.

The dance consists of holding your left arm in the air and covering your head with your right arm.

The Sowetan reported that now the word "dabbing" will be added to the dictionary, although it's not clear whether or not this is thanks to Zuma.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.