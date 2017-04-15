African press review 15 April 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Shubho Naba Barsho!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/09 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/14 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/09 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/14 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Shubho Naba Barsho!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    France surge into last four of Davis Cup
  • media
    International report
    Esperanto is alive 100 years after its creation
  • media
    World music matters
    La Dame Blanche, Cuba's white lady
  • media
    International report
    Turkey referendum: The No campaign turns to social media
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa African press review Press review

African press review 15 April 2017

By
media

Tanzania, South Africa, Egypt and Kenya are the places whose front pages get mentioned this morning.

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli has condemned Thursday's killing of eight police officers in the east of the country.

This is the top story in this morning's regional newspaper, the East African.

The paper describes the tragedy as the latest in a string of killings targeting politicians and security officers in the East African nation.

The eight police officers came under attack as they returned from patrol, and their assailants fled into a nearby forest, according to an official statement.

They were part of a unit deployed to pacify the region south of Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

Local authorities say nine officials belonging to the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi party have been killed in the coastal districts of Kibiti and Rufiji since last October.

A separate attack killed three police officers in the same area last month. The East African says the motive for the killings remains unclear.

Emerging economies don't need their own ratings agency

An opinion piece in the Johannesburg-based financial paper BusinessDay says the idea that emerging economies should establish their own sovereign credit ratings agency is delusional.

The writer says South Africa's recent downgrades simply confirm the disaster that has been unfolding in the country under President Jacob Zuma.

This, he goes on to say, is the reason why the financial markets reacted surprisingly mildly to the downgrades — they were already suppressed. State finances were already in slow collapse, most state-run companies already wrecked, the economy already at a standstill, unemployment and poverty at heart-breaking levels. The rating agencies simply told us what we already knew.

This is why those that argue for the establishment of another ratings agency for the so-called Brics nations are delusional. It’s like an overweight individual hoping he can solve his weight problem by buying a new weighing scales.

The article goes on to say that South Africa's central problem is that the state is too big, there are too many civil servants and they are mostly overpaid. The result is a growing tax burden and record and rising state debt levels. This stifles economic growth and discourages risk-taking and investments.

What is needed is honest and competent leadership. Don't blame Zuma, the article ends. Blame those who have the power to get rid of him and have repeatedly chosen not to do so.

Does Egypt's Al-Azhar University support terrorism?

Why does Egypt's Al-Azhar University, the country's largest religious institution, refuse to condemn the Islamic State terrorist group?

That's the question on the front page of this morning's Cairo-based Egypt Independent. The paper says several media figures and organisations have launched severe attacks on the respected islamic university for its failure to react to last Sunday's attacks that targeted two Coptic churches in Egypt's Delta and Alexandria city, killing at least 45 people.

The paper says Al-Azhar is now facing a backlash for apparently supporting Islamic State through its refusal to name members of the terrorist group as 'apostates' and through maintaining some extremist teachings in the programs that are taught to its students. These teachings, says the Egypt Independent, directly incite the brutal killing of anyone who does not follow Islam or who has been deemed to be an 'infidel'.

Is another clash looming for Kenyan teachers?

The Nairobi-based Daily Nation warns that Kenya is heading for another clash between teachers and their employer, the Teachers Service Commission.

This as the two sides are due to go back to the Court of Appeal for the hearing of a case emanating from the 2015 strike.

Despite last year's collective bargaining agreements, the Teachers Service Commission wants to rectify what it perceives as shortcomings in the court decision which brought the dispute to an end.

The commission claims that, since the strike was unofficial, they should not be obliged to pay teachers their full salaries.

The appeal hearing is set for 22 May.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.