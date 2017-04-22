Africa press review 22 April 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
My Ordinary Heroine
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/21 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Global Focus
    Where's the sweet spot in Cadbury's 'Cocoa Life' deal?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    My Ordinary Heroine
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Gatland picks his men for Lions tour of New Zealand
  • media
    World music matters
    Amazones d'Afrique, West Africa's female powerhouse
  • media
    International report
    Israeli conscientious objector Tamar Zeevi finally freed
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

Africa press review 22 April 2017

By
media

Kenya's ruling jubilee coalition cancels results of primaries after chaotic process to select candidates for the August 8 elections.

We begin with a dark day in South Africa's history after 20 children were killed in a minibus crash on Friday afternoon on a national highway between Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

Times Live reports that the bus transporting high school and primary school children on a field trip collided with a truck and burst into flames.

According to the paper, community members nearby managed to pull out seven children from the blazing taxi but could not reach the rest who were trapped inside the burning vehicle.

In Kenya, today's Standard leads with a detailed account of the ruling Jubilee alliance's so-called bungled primaries to select its candidates for the August 8 General Elections.

According to the newspaper, aspirants in Nakuru County have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to investigate officials at the party secretariat who they accuse of sabotaging the nomination process.

This, amid allegations that some people had hijacked vehicles ferrying the ballot papers from Nairobi and were pre-marking them in favour of certain candidates, according to the Standard.

Daily Nation says the Jubilee backing the re-election bid of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto has cancelled the primaries in all 21 counties after the storming polling centers and burning ballot papers and the barricading of major roads, by youths protesting the chaotic process.

And in Nigeria, The Tribune leads with a horror story from South Africa about a man who slaughtered his nephew eating the heart and brain and drinking his blood.

According to the newspaper the author of the evil killing in the village of KwaNtsila in the Eastern Province, is a 30-year-old ex-murder convict.

The Tribune reports that villagers hunting for the missing boy reportedly made a grim discovery at the blood soaked home of the vampire --the child's skull, skinned and split in half, remains of his brain by a salt shaker, his liver in a dish his ribs on a sideboard.

Police said the suspect now under arrest had just been released from prison after serving a seven-year sentence for murder, according to the newspaper.

 

 

 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.