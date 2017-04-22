Africa press review 22 April 2017

Kenya's ruling jubilee coalition cancels results of primaries after chaotic process to select candidates for the August 8 elections.

We begin with a dark day in South Africa's history after 20 children were killed in a minibus crash on Friday afternoon on a national highway between Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

Times Live reports that the bus transporting high school and primary school children on a field trip collided with a truck and burst into flames.

According to the paper, community members nearby managed to pull out seven children from the blazing taxi but could not reach the rest who were trapped inside the burning vehicle.

In Kenya, today's Standard leads with a detailed account of the ruling Jubilee alliance's so-called bungled primaries to select its candidates for the August 8 General Elections.

According to the newspaper, aspirants in Nakuru County have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to investigate officials at the party secretariat who they accuse of sabotaging the nomination process.

This, amid allegations that some people had hijacked vehicles ferrying the ballot papers from Nairobi and were pre-marking them in favour of certain candidates, according to the Standard.

Daily Nation says the Jubilee backing the re-election bid of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto has cancelled the primaries in all 21 counties after the storming polling centers and burning ballot papers and the barricading of major roads, by youths protesting the chaotic process.

And in Nigeria, The Tribune leads with a horror story from South Africa about a man who slaughtered his nephew eating the heart and brain and drinking his blood.

According to the newspaper the author of the evil killing in the village of KwaNtsila in the Eastern Province, is a 30-year-old ex-murder convict.

The Tribune reports that villagers hunting for the missing boy reportedly made a grim discovery at the blood soaked home of the vampire --the child's skull, skinned and split in half, remains of his brain by a salt shaker, his liver in a dish his ribs on a sideboard.

Police said the suspect now under arrest had just been released from prison after serving a seven-year sentence for murder, according to the newspaper.