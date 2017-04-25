RFI Cameroon correspondent jailed for 10 years

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Whatever happened to France's Socialists?
French President François Hollande prepares to vote in the first round of the 2017 French presidential election
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/23 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/23 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/23 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 16h33 GMT
  • 17h00 - 19h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 04/23 17h00 GMT
  • 23h00 - 00h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 04/23 23h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Whatever happened to France's Socialists?
  • media
    Global Focus
    Where's the sweet spot in Cadbury's 'Cocoa Life' deal?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    My Ordinary Heroine
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Gatland picks his men for Lions tour of New Zealand
  • media
    World music matters
    Amazones d'Afrique, West Africa's female powerhouse
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Law Press freedom Cameroon RFI

RFI Cameroon correspondent jailed for 10 years

By
media RFI journalist Ahmed Abba RFI/AFP

Ahmed Abba, an RFI correspondent in Cameroon, has been sentenced to 10 years in jail. Abba, who works for RFI's Nigeria-based Hausa service, initially faced a possible death sentence.

The Cameroonian military tribunal announced on Monday that its sentence was based on Abbas's failure to denounce acts of terrorism.

As well as the prison terms, the tribunal imposed a stiff fine worth 85,000 euros.

Amnesty International called the sentence a travesty of justice.

Abba has been punished for simply doing his job, RFI said, adding that the judgement puts into question the right of a reporter to inform those who wish to be informed.

"This is a punishment for the whole press, an attempt to criminalise the profession of journalism in Cameroon," said Cameroonian journalists' union leader Denis Nkwebo.

Prosecutors said that Abba was collaborating with the Nigerian Islamist armed group Boko Haram and failed to pass on information about planned attacks.

But they failed to produce five witnesses they said would prove his guilt and the report of an expert on cybercrime was rejected by the tribunal.

Prior to being transferred to a jail, Abba said he was tortured for three months by intelligence agents.

No proof was put forward against Abba and he has denied all charges.

At the time of his arrest in July 2015, he had been reporting in the north of the country, an area which is often targeted by Boko Haram.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.