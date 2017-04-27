Terror inquiry opened after man shoots cops on French Indian island of Réunion

Two police officers were slightly wounded by a man suspected of Islamist sympathies on the French Indian Ocean island of Réunion early this morning.

The man fired on the police with a hunting rifle when they went to his home to arrest him for allegedly promoting terrorism.

The police "responded" and "overpowered the assailant", whose life is not in danger, the local police authority said.

Paris anti-terror prosecutors has been asked to open an inquiry into attempted murder of a person carrying out an official function and terrorist criminal conspiracy.

The 22-year-old, who had recenty converted to Islam, lived with his mother.

She has also been detained.

Weapons and products needed to make Molotov cocktails were seized from their home, Interior Minister Matthias Fekl and Overseas Territory Minister Erika Bareigts said in a statement.

The first jihadi network in France's overseas territories was dismantled in Réunion in 2015.

About 100 people are listed as suspected or radicalisation on the island.