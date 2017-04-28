African press review 28 April 2017

Did Margaret Thatcher's government look away while Robert Mugabe's regime committed the Matabeleland massacre in Zimbabwe?

We begin with revelations in the South African press that the government of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher helped Zimbabwe President

Robert Mugabe to conceal the massacre of opposition supporters in the country shortly after 1980 independence.

The Johannesburg Star says the findings are contained in a report published in the latest edition of The International History Review.

According to the publication the 20-page report titled “The Matabeleland Massacres: Britain’s wilful blindness” by Hazel Cameron is based on previously unpublished diplomatic communications from the British High Commission in Harare at the time.

The Star quotes the British academic who also investigated the 1994 Rwandan massacre, as claiming that those aware of the atrocities and who tried to cover them up included Robin Byatt, the UK’s first post-independence high commissioner to Zimbabwe, and Major-General Colin Shortis, commander of the British Military Advisory Training Team which was training the new Zimbabwe army.

Meanwhile, in Nigeria, there is growing concern in the media about President Muhammadu Buhari's health, after the publication of a State House statement revealing that his doctors had advised him to slow down as he recovers from the long period of treatment in the United Kingdom.

The Guardian says that statement from Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu came on Thursday against the backdrop of Buhari’s consistent absence at the Federal Executive Council meeting as well as other state functions.

Garba reportedly noted that despite his lack of visibility, Nigerians should rest assured that Buhari has not abdicated his role as Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria’s Armed Forces.

The Guardian also quotes Buhari's spokesman as saying that the President receives daily briefings on the activities of government, and confers regularly with his Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

In Kenya, Daily Nation leads with a blunt message from the country's judiciary that it will not tolerate a repeat of the chaos that marked the last general elections.

This, after a Nairobi court ordered ruling coalition gubernatorial aspirant Bishop Margaret Wanjiru to remain in custody for five days after being charged with causing malicious damage to property and creating disturbances during her Jubilee party's primaries.

According to the newspaper, the prosecution was told that Nairobi governor aspirant Wanjiru, accompanied by a group of 50 rowdy and noisy people stormed the a polling station in City Market, Nairobi, will-fully and unlawfully destroying four ballot boxes as well as assorted papers valued at Sh 30,000 belonging to Jubilee Party.

Daily Nation says Bishop was ordered to remain in detention until May 2nd when she is due to appear in court to have her 500,000 shillling bond processed.

In South Africa, Times Live says death threats targeting opposition politicians have forced them to beef up their security as protests to force President Jacob Zuma out of office intensify around the country.

According to the newspaper, the atmosphere at Thursday’s Freedom Movement rally in Pretoria was particularly heavy. It reports that at the rally Mmusi Maimane leader of the main opposition Democratic Alliance joked in an address to supporters that politicians have to look over their shoulders as they witness the dying kicks of the so-called old order.

Cape Times says that the powerful trade union federation Cosatu has a few hours to make a final decision on whether to allow President Zuma to address the annual May Day rally in Bloemfontein on Monday, after a decision by the member of South Africa's ruling troika calling on him to step down.

According to the paper, the invitation for Zuma to speak at the event highlights the deep divisions in the federation, with two of its biggest affiliates leading the charge to block him from addressing workers.