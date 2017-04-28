Cameroon: Civil action brought against Anglophone activists in terrorism case

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Sharapova's return to the tennis circuit
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/28 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/28 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/28 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/28 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/28 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/28 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/28 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/28 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/28 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/28 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/23 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/23 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Sharapova's return to the tennis circuit
  • media
    International report
    Defending the idea of Europe
  • media
    International report
    Press freedom declines in Europe, RSF
  • media
    Cinefile
    War wounds on show in Emmanuel Courcol's Ceasefire
  • media
    International report
    South Indian farmers demand relief following suicides
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Cameroon Paul Biya

Cameroon: Civil action brought against Anglophone activists in terrorism case

By
media Soldiers clear a road in Bamenda on 8 December 2016. Photo: Reuters/Stringer

The case against three Anglophone activists in Cameroon charged with terrorism was adjourned on Thursday while the military judge decides on an application for bail, a defence lawyer told RFI. Human rights lawyer Felix Agbor Balla, university lecturer Fontem Neba and radio host Mancho Bibixy have pleaded not guilty to terrorism. They were involved in organising protests in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions over perceived marginalisation by the Francophone government.

The defence was “ambushed” during Thursday afternoon’s hearing, said lawyer Manyi Becky Orock. Three lawyers representing civil parties came before the military tribunal in Yaoundé claiming damages against the accused.

“They're talking about someone who was wounded,” said Orock. “Who is that person, who are those who are trying to complain that they have suffered injury during this Anglophone crisis?” she added.

The defence objected to the civil parties being brought before the court. Orock said lawyers for the accused argued that the court should have been provided with a letter from the head of the Cameroon Bar Association in order to follow proper legal procedure before lawyers for civil parties could appear in court. Furthermore, it was not clear who the civil parties are, according to Orock.

"They cannot be representing people that we have not seen before the court, there were no civil parties before the court, how could they say they were representing the civil parties," the lawyer said.

The prosecution brought witnesses to the hearing, however none of them gave testimony, said Orock. “They were all military personnel,” she said. Applications for bail were filed by the defence and the hearing was adjourned for the judge to consider.

"Seriously, the prosecution is not ready," said Orock, “it seems they were only looking for an adjournment."

The accused are charged with acts of terrorism, complicity in acts of terrorism, insurrection, propagation of false news, calling for civil war and calling for a return to the federal system.

The state prosecutor in Cameroon had previously asked the judge to add a number of extra people to the case. The so-called Joinder of Parties process involves adding extra defendants to a case after a complaint has been filed.

Agbor Balla and Neba played a role in organising so-called ‘Ghost town’ protests which brought English-speaking cities such as Bamenda and Buea to a standstill. Mancho was also involved in demonstrations notably carrying a coffin during a march.

Protests in the Anglophone regions began last year over a perceived lack of education provision for the English language and non-recognition of the Anglophone legal system.

Cameroon was divided up into French and British administrative zones as laid out in the 1919 London Declaration. The British zone represented some 20 per cent of the country before Cameroon became a country, comprising both the British and French zones, gaining independence in 1961.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.