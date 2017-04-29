African press review 29 April 2017

President Magufuli of Tanzania sacks nearly 10,000 cicil servants recruited with fake certificates while a Nigerian father appeals for help to save his baby born with his intestines on the outside.

We begin with a bombshell from Tanzania - the dismissal of more than 9,900 civil servants after a nationwide verification of academic credentials uncovered workers with forged school and college certificates.

Kenya's Standard digital says Friday's crackdown on fake degree holders was ordered by Tanzanian President John Magufuli.

The publication says the sackings come after another purge launched in March last year discovered more than 19,700 "ghost workers" on the country's public sector payroll.

Standard quotes Magufuli as saying, that the audit had also found that the academic records of more than 1,500 civil servants were used by multiple people.

Back in Kenya, Daily Nation welcomes a so-called silent revolt taking place in the East African country after voters reportedly swept out powerful politicians during party primaries to pick their flag bearers for the August 8 General Elections.

According to the paper, the nomination season is officially coming to a close this weekend but the aftershocks of the silent revolt by voters are being felt across the country, from Kisumu to Kisauni.

Daily Nation observes that in many counties, voters did not want their national leaders to instruct them on who to elect.

They wanted to make that choice with no one forcing their hand, adds the Nation, pointing out out, that the mindset constituted a break from the past when local aspirants perceived to be darlings of the establishment enjoyed a head start during nominations.

In Nigeria, Punch recounts the ordeal of a young father battling to save his newly delivered premature baby, born with his intestines outside at a Lagos hospital.

The paper reports that the 32-year-old man, has been crying in vain for help to rescue the infant's life since the dramatic delivery on Monday at a public hospital where it is on oxygen inside an incubator.

Punch says the unfortunate father who has spent 80,000 Naira to keep the baby alive is calling for help from the government and well-meaning Nigerians to fund the specialized surgery needed to put the baby's intestines back in his stomach and seal the hole on the child's abdominal wall.

And in South Africa, Times Live says President Jacob Zuma will on Monday "venture into the belly of the beast"‚ when he arrives in Maguang in the Free State to address the Cosatu May Day rally.

The paper reports that the ANC tweeted on its official account on Friday screenshots of a party statement confirming that its top six officials would be speaking at May Day events around the country.

Times says Zuma’s attendance has angered the National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union and the Communication Workers Union‚ according to correspondence circulating on their letterheads.