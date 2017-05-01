African press review 1 May 2017

Kenyan politicians clash in church after bitter battle in ruling coalition election primaries wjhile Nigeria calculates the high cost of gas flaring ahead of 2020 ban.

We start with political drama in a Kenyan church where two opponents in the just-ended ruling coalition primaries almost exchanged blows over the outcome of the nominations.

Daily Nation reports that the faithful attending Sunday mass at a Catholic church in Murang'a town watched in disbelief as Senator Kembi Gitura and his rival Irungu Kang'ata exchanged harsh words over rigging claims.

The paper says Kang'ata clinched the Jubilee Party ticket in the senate race after beating Gitari by more than 10,000 votes, according to the official tally published by the coalition backing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Daily Nation, the defeated incumbent accuses his rival of exploiting a loophole in the electoral code which allows voters whose names were missing in the register to vote.

The plaintiff who had served as an MP for Kiharu for 10 years is quoted by the paper as saying that his fight against corruption in the county government had cost him as his rivals plotted his exit.

Standard Digital reports that the Jubilee Party has received 360 complaints from aspirants following last week’s nominations.

In Nigeria, the Federal government has come clean about the high cost of gas flaring to the oil industry. The Tribune reports that the country lost up to 780 million euros annually, citing a top official of Nigerian National Petroleum Company as the source of the figures.

The official reportedly put the quantity of carbon dioxide emitted at 25 million tons adding that 3500 megawatts of electricity is wasted due to the outdated oil extraction technology in a country where 75 million citizens lack access to electricity.

And the Times of Zambia relays a warning by a renowned medic that women reportedly using pharmaceutical preparations in search of a Kim “Kardashian-esque figure” are storing up health problems for themselves.

The newspaper quotes Doctor Willard Nsama at Lusaka's University Teaching Hospital as saying that the corticosteroid chemical found in many lotions applied by women looking for a "more curvaceous figure" is known to cause irreparable damage to internal organs if abused.

The Times says the medic named a weakened immune system, irregular menstrual cycles, high blood pressure, infertility and even death, among the side effects women could suffer.