African press review 5 May 2017

Jacob Zuma has a week to convince the High Court in Pretoria that he knows what he's doing. Robert Mugabe says Zimbabwe is the second-best place in Africa and then falls asleep. And Egyptian politicians are divided on how much control they should have over the Sunni Muslim Al-Azhar institution.

The South African High Court is worried about Jacob Zuma.

According to the Johannesburg-based paper BusinessDay, the Pretoria court has given the president until next Thursday to submit all documents containing his reasons for dismissing former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas.

Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle at the end of March sent the country’s financial markets into a tailspin, resulting in a weakened currency and two credit rating downgrades, leaving South Africa's sovereign debt at junk status.

Initially the president cited an intelligence report claiming that Gordhan and his deputy were not acting in the best interests of the country and were trying to effect regime change. The report turned out to be fake.

After an internal revolt by some within the ruling ANC’s top six, Zuma said the relationship between himself and the ministers had broken down.

He also said he reshuffled the cabinet to bring in youthful leaders and to “improve efficiency and effectiveness”.

The opposition Democratic Alliance asked the court to uncover the reasons for the presidential decision. It argued that the information is needed to supplement its court review of the dismissals, which it has described as a calamity for the country.

Mugabe tells Trump to get off his knees

Zimbabwe's verteran president Robert Mugabe is in fighting form.

According to regional paper the East African, the Zimbabwean president yesterday insisted that his country is not a failed state. He accused the United States of being fragile because of its economic dependence on China.

Mugabe pointed to Zimbabwe's 90 percent literacy rate to support his claim that the southern African country, which has battled economic chaos in recent years, is one of the best-resourced on the continent.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban, Mugabe said America had gone down on its knees to China, before asserting that Zimbabwe is the most highly developed country in Africa after South Africa.

Oxfam's executive director Winnie Byanyima, who was also participating in the debate on the theme of failed states, said that oppressive leaders were to blame for the continent's challenges.

"Our leaders say we are rich, they say we are developed, they say we have resources but the people do not see that. They clamp down on freedom of the media and the rights of people," she said.

The East African reports that 93-year-old Mugabe appeared to fall asleep at the end of the session.

Nigeria's Buhari to take another holiday in hospital

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is to take another "medical vacation".

That was the term used by Buhari's personal assistant yesterday, according to a report in this morning's Punch daily paper. No dates have been announced.

Yesterday the Nigerian Medical Association called on Buhari to disclose his health status to Nigerians.

The president of the association said Buhari’s disclosure of his health situation would douse tension and rumours about his well-being.

Egyptian MPs divided on draft law on al-Azhar University

The Cairo-based Egypt Independent reports that the Egyptian parliament is divided on a draft law intended to give legislators greater control over the al-Azhar University, Egypt's largest Sunni Muslim teaching establishment.

The bill was introduced following media attacks against some of the teachings promoted by the institution, seen as insufficiently clear on the legality of Islamic State and calls for a terrorist jihad against Western targets.

The draft law has been met with massive criticism and raised controversy as it includes articles that would authorise the investigation of al-Azhar's grand imam, whose position is considered holy among Egyptians, in addition to limiting his mandate to six years.