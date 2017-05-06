RFI in 15 languages

 

Ancient writing and old plumbing
 
Africa
Africa African press review Press review

African press review 6 May 2017

By
media

Both sides in South Sudan's civil war are accused of attacking civilian targets. The Rwandan president wants to speed up reform of the African Union. Thabo Mbeki says South Africa is a sick nation. And Egypt takes action against those who issue death sentences for so called religious crimes.

Ceasefire monitors in South Sudan have called on warring factions to end hostilities immediately, as famine and economic hardships continue to ravage the country.

Speaking yesterday in Juba, Ethiopian Major-General Molla Hailemariam, who heads the internationally-backed ceasefire monitoring team, said civilians are being targeted in the clashes between government forces and rebels in the insurgent-controlled Upper Nile and some parts of Equatoria province.

Molla is reported by regional paper the East African as saying that the two sides are deliberately violating the ceasefire agreement signed in 2015.

He said the deterioration in the security situation has had a drastic impact on the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people in need.

President Salva Kiir has called for a national dialogue but fighting between rebels and government forces continues to intensify in various parts in the country.

The rebels recently demanded the renegotiation of the 2015 peace agreement but President Kiir’s administration has rejected that demand.

Rwanda's Kagame calls for faster AU reform

Rwandan President Paul Kagame is to meet foreign ministers from the African Union member countries in Kigali next week, to discuss ways of speeding the implementation of reform of the continental body.

As the head of the restructuring process, Kagame says that African countries need to move rapidly to adopt and execute the proposed African Union reforms in order to improve the efficiency of the continental body.

Mbeki says South Africans must cure their country

Former president Thabo Mbeki says South Africa is a sick nation.

According to a story on the front page of this morning's Johannesburg-based financial paper BusinessDay, the national sickness affects politics, the economy, and social and national cohesion.

This illness, which has led to a general and destructive crisis in the country, according to the former statesman, can be healed only when “the people” speak out freely to help determine their destiny.

Mbeki was speaking yesterday at an event convened by the National Foundations Dialogue Initiative to discuss the future of the country.

Police minister defends Zuma

Meanwhile, South Africa's Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has defended President Jacob Zuma against his detractors‚ saying those who criticise the president are trying to "demonise" the ANC. In a globally televised interview aired by the BBC yesterday‚ Mbalula took aim at ANC Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and former ANC Treasurer-General Mathews Phosa for publicly airing their displeasure with Jacob Zuma.

Mbalula told the BBC that the ANC was not opposed to a judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of interference in state affairs‚ which were detailed last year in a report by outgoing public protector Thuli Madonsela. The report had probed allegations that the wealthy Gupta family had used its relationship with Zuma to influence the awarding of state tenders.

Ramaphosa has backed calls for such an inquiry‚ while Zuma has disputed the findings of Madonsela's report.

Mbalula also dismissed suggestions that the South African ruling party is in crisis.

Rules to be tightened on question of religious crime

And the Cairo-based Egypt Independent reports that the Religious Affairs Committee of the Egyptian House of Representatives yesterday approved a draft law regulating the general fatwa, or death sentence for religious crimes.

The new legislation will determine the parties mandated to issue fatwas and stipulates sentences of no less than six months in prison and a fine of the equivalent of 250 euros for violators. Which may come as some consolation to the victims of illegal fatwas.

