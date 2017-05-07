Frenchman kidnapped in Chad freed in Sudan

A Frenchman, who was kindapped while working at a mine in Chad, has been freed in Sudan after more than six weeks in captivity, French and Sudanese officials said on Sunday.

Thierry Frezier, 60, was freed after collaboration between Sudanese, Chadian and French intelligence services, a member of Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) told reporters in Khartoum.

Sudanese security agents launched a search for him in late March after Chadian Security Minister Ahmat Mahamat Bachir said he was being held there after being abducted near Goz Beida in south-eastern Chad on 23 March.

He was freed in Sudan's wartorn Darfur region, where his captors had taken him.

French President François Hollande expressed "great pleasure" at his release in a statement.

"I thank Sudan's government and civil and military authorities for their efforts to free me," Frezier said in a brief statement to reporters at Khartoum airport on Sunday.

"The kidnappers treated me well during my time in captivity."

Sudanese and French officials in Khartoum said no ransom had been paid.