International report
Using dogs to sniff-out breast cancer
Sniffer dog
 
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 9 May 2017

By
media

Nigeria admits paying a "litttle money" to facilitate the release of the 82 Chibok Girls while there are more questions about President Buhari's health bill as he flies back to London for medical treatment.

 South Africa's BusinessDay says that Macron’s victory and his plans to swiftly implement structural reforms is a boon for Paris in its efforts to attract banks and other financial service companies seeking to move operations out of Britain.

The paper quotes Arnaud de Bresson who heads the lobbying group Paris Europlace as saying on Monday that Paris could attract up to 20,000 workers from Britain.

Britain’s decision to leave the EU has opened up fierce competition among financial centers elsewhere in the bloc, including Paris, Frankfurt, Dublin and Luxembourg, to attract banks and other financial companies seeking to secure continued access to the single market once Britain leaves.

In Senegal, Sud Quotidien, says there are few prospects that Macron who never knew colonialism, nor the colourful backrooms of the Françafrique dispensation”, can change the dynamics of the so-called "iniquitous" relations entertained by France and its "private domains" in Africa.

According to the newspaper, as of now, it is worth living with the evident reality that "countries don't have friends but interests".

In Nigeria, Vanguard leads with new details about the high-wire negotiations which led to the release of 82 Chibok girls by Boko Haram insurgents over the weekend.

The paper says it is able to report that some money was also spent to ease the process. According to Vanguard, five Boko Haram commanders were set free under the swap deal.

The release brings to 103 the number of Chibok girls so far freed, with 113 still unaccounted for three years after their abduction in April 2014.

Meanwhile, Punch quotes a leading negotiator in the swap as saying that some of the Chibok girls, refused to be part of a group freed, fuelling fears that they had been radicalized by the jihadists.

Meanwhile, Kenya's Daily Nation says military pressure, in-fighting within Boko Haram and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's health combined to secure the release of the girls. This was as the Nigerian leader left the country on Sunday for another round of treatment for an undisclosed illness.

The Nigerian ThisDay newspaper relays an emotional message Buhari posted on his Twitter handle to the nation as he boarded the Presidential jet en route to London on Sunday.

"I have absolute confidence that government will continue to run smoothly while I’m away", wrote Buhari, urging God to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to the newspaper, Buhari again handed the reins of power to his deputy, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, before departing for London. ThisDay says the duration of the president’s trip, was not made public, his spokesman saying that it would be determined by his doctors.

And you can find out about the growing power of women in Kenyan politics in today's Daily Nation. The newspaper reports that they have taken the bull by the horns in the North Rift, as they seek to break their menfolk’s stranglehold on political leadership in the region.

One of the giants is the former Higher Education Minister Margaret Kamar who, according to the Nation, bounced back to national politics after trouncing 12 male aspirants to become the ruling Jubilee coalition's senatorial flag-bearer for Uasin Gishu County.

 

 

 

 

 
