Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 11 May 2017

By
media

President Museveni deploys army to fight graft at Uganda's Investment authority. Nigeria puts the cost of medical tourism abroad at more than one billion dollars. And Kenyan Presidential candidate Raila Odinga posts a special message to God during visit to the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem.

 We start in Uganda and a report by the Daily Monitor that President Museveni has taken a leap of faith by deploying the military to fight reported graft in Uganda Investment Authority.

The paper quotes its source as saying that the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi, was due to name within the next week the team which will report its findings directly to the President.

This newspaper says it understands that corrupt civil servants at the investment agency were asking investors to give them bribes including, shares of up to 10 per cent in their companies before approving projects.

Nigeria, The Nigerian Tribune, leads with a disturbing revelation by Health Minister Osagie Ehanire, that the country is losing one billion dollars annually to medical tourism. The paper reports that Dr. Ehanire made the disclosure during the inauguration of Nigeria's first comprehensive cardiology center in Lagos Mainland.

The Tribune reports that the health minister, lamented the continued lack of faith in the national health system and the attendant financial implication of seeking healthcare services in other lands.

To Kenya now where the press welcomes the coming into force of a new law allowing borrowers to use household goods, crops, live animals and even intellectual property to secure commercial loans.

Daily Nation reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the Movable Property Security Rights bill on Wednesday. The publication explains that the new law is meant to help bank customers without common and costly forms of collateral such as motor vehicles or land to access credit.

And Kenya's Standard Digital leads with an intriguing photograph of opposition leader Raila Odinga standing deep in prayer by the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem.

The paper says that Odinga's visit created a sensation on the social media immediately he posted his photos from the sacred wall where he reportedly stuck pieces of paper bearing his wishes for the Kenyan people. Rail Odinga is the Presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance party in the August 8 General Elections.

The Kenya Star reports that the written prayer Odinga inserted in the cracks of the historical Wailing Wall will be buried after two years, when the crevices are expected to get full.

And in South Africa, the Sowetan leads with mind bugging claims by lawmakers that staff morale at the public SABC broadcaster is so low such that the place resembles a “military base” and is a hotbed of abuse.

According to the newspaper, members of the House portfolio committee on communications spoke their minds after a meeting on the company's cooperate plan with the SABC's top brass on Wednesday.

The Sowetan says the MPs have now recommended that SABC staffers‚ in particular young women‚ were in need of counselling‚ following the consistent abuse they apparently suffered during the so-called "reign of terror" that marked Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s time as the SABC's Chief Executive Officer.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
