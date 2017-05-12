African press review 12 May 2017

Good news for South Africa's mining sector could take the heat off President Jacob Zuma, if he can keep his cabinet onside. Why has Burundi run out of petrol? And will South Sudan's sacked army chief really return to Juba?

The resurgent mining sector could stop South Africa’s slide into recession.

That's the main headline on the front page of South African financial paper BusinessDay.

The report says mining production increased dramatically in the first three months of this year, with a 16 percent improvement over the same period in 2016.

Mining accounts for seven percent of South Africa's Gross Domestic Product. After being one of the largest negative contributors to the 2016 fourth-quarter GDP growth, the mining sector is now set to make one of the largest positive contributions.

An improvement in commodity prices and increased demand are the main reasons for the boost to the sector.

That will come as good news for Jacob Zuma.

Zuma calls for cabinet unity



Further down the BusinessDay front page, the South African leader is urging cabinet ministers to speak with one voice on government policies and not to make conflicting statements in the wake of the country’s ratings downgrade by Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

There was speculation this week that the third international agency, Moody’s, which placed South Africa on review for a downgrade with a negative outlook in April, could reduce the country’s sovereign credit rating to just one notch above subinvestment grade within weeks.

The recent sacking of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is still having a negative impact on the value of the rand, with international analysts saying the South African currency is at risk because of the pending rating review by Moody’s.

Somalia signs international deal to fight Al Qaeda

Somalia's government and its foreign backers yesterday signed a security deal that is intended as a step towards building a functional national army capable of taking on the fight against the al Shabaab armed group.

The Al Qaeda-linked Islamists has lost much of the territory it once controlled in Somalia but terrorist attacks remain one of the main obstacles to stability in the Horn of Africa nation.

Yesterday's London conference on Somalia also heard that the United Nations is increasing its appeal for the country by 900 million euros to a total of nearly two billion to help aid agencies cope with the severe drought that is causing a humanitarian crisis.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the extra funding was needed because more than six million Somalis -- about half the country's population -- are in need of assistance.

Computer bug blamed for Burundi's fuel shortage

A technical error has been blamed for Burundi's fuel shortage.

The petrol shortage has disrupted commercial activity, with pump prices rising more than fivefold and long queues at filling stations.

The crisis has persisted for a month now with the government attributing it to a technical error at the revenue authority. It did not disclose the nature of the fault.

The Ministry of Energy and Mines has promised that the situation is getting back to normal.

Sacked South Sudan military chief agrees to return



Sacked South Sudan military chief Paul Malong has said he will comply with the government's order to return to the capital Juba.

The former Chief of General Staff of the Sudan Peoples’ Liberation Army left Juba after being dismissed on Tuesday night. He was replaced by his deputy.

In February several senior army officers resigned, accusing Malong of conducting an ethnic war against non-Dinkas and ruling with an "unqualified clique of friends and relatives".

After his sacking, General Malong travelled to Yirol in Eastern Lakes State with 20 bodyguards, according to Information minister Marial Amum.

Yesterday Amum said Malong had reported to the office of the local governor. He is still in Yirol, waiting for a government plane to take him back to Juba. General Malong has denied any intention of leading a rebellion against the government of President Salva Kiir.