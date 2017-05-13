Macron must take up slain RFI reporters' case, campaigners say

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Vive la France! Vive la République!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/13 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/13 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/07 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/07 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Vive la France! Vive la République!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Juventus stand on verge of unprecedented treble
  • media
    International report
    Colombian musician Magin Diaz
  • media
    World music matters
    Soul Bang's: RFI discovery prize winner
  • media
    International report
    Pedestrian zone in Belgium: Brussels vs Ghent
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Mali France Murder Ghislaine Dupont Claude Verlon Press freedom

Macron must take up slain RFI reporters' case, campaigners say

By
media A hommage to Claude Verlon RFI/Pierre René-Worms

The families and friends of two RFI reporters killed in Mali in 2013 have called on French president-elect Emmanuel Macron to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. After allegations that the murders took place because of a ransom deal that went wrong, they fear the case is not being investigated properly.

"We are changing president but sadly the questions remain the same for us," Pierre-Yves Schneider, the spokesman for the Friends of Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon group told RFI.

In an open letter to Macron, they said that incumbent François Hollande had "recognised that the authors of the crime of Kidal were in fact armed groups implicated in different hostage-takings in north Mali".

Dupont and Verlon were taken captive in the Malian city shortly after it was recaptured from armed Islamists then taken out into the countryside where they were shot dead.

A French TV documentary in January claimed that some of ransom for a group of four hostages held in Niger was never paid to the kidnappers and that the RFI reporters were murdered as a reprisal.

Hollande said that the allegation had not been proved, according to the open letter.

A negotiator from Niger has denied that any of the ransom vanished and said there was no connection between the cases.

Schneider insisted that some money had disappeared and called on Macron to declassify a number of military documents relating to the case that are currently being kept secret.

Press freedom campaign Reporters Without Borders backed the call on Friday.

The investigations into the killings of photojournalist Camille Lepage in the Central African Republic in 2014 and Guy-André Kieffer in Côte d'Ivoire in 2004 should also be speeded up it said in a statement on the third anniversary of Lepage's death.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.