African press review 16 May 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Why did French voters abstain in the presidential deciding round?
25% of voters failed to show to the polls in the second round of the French presidential election on May 7, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Injured Ukrainian veterans to take part in Invictus Games
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why did French voters abstain in the presidential deciding round?
  • media
    International report
    The legend of Lavoisier
  • media
    Global Focus
    A new film festival on African agriculture as key to ethical …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Vive la France! Vive la République!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
French government announcement postponed to Wednesday

French President Emmanuel Macron has delayed the announcement of his cabinet until Wednesday, a day later than originally planned, his office says. The delay until 1300 GMT on Wednesday was to allow the "tax status" of potential ministers to be checked, along with possible conflicts of interest, the presidency said in a statement.

Africa
Africa African press review Press review

African press review 16 May 2017

By
media

Not only is he not planning a rebellion, South Sudan's sacked army chief says, but also he has no grudge against President Salva Kiir. South Africa's national air carrier is in deep financial difficulties, again, and could possibly do with a review of its customer relations policy as well.

South Sudan's sacked army chief says he has no personal grudge against President Salva Kiir.

This is the main story in today's Sudan Tribune.

The report says General Paul Malong Awan, the former Chief of General Staff of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army said on Monday that he had no personal vendetta against the president.

General Awan said his departure from Juba had been misinterpreted and this was the reason he had decided to return to the capital to avoid more confusion and any political altercations.

The general repeated that he has no intention of rebelling, adding that if that had been his intention he would have fought in Juba immediately after he was removed from his position.

He is to ask the president's permission to return to his home state of Aweil West.

Financial and other turbulence at South African Airways

South African Airways feature twice on the front page of this morning's Johannesburg-based financial paper BusinessDay. And the news is not good in either case.

BusinessDay reports that the national carrier is projecting a net loss of 59 million euros in 2017-18, a significant improvement on the projected loss of the rand equivalent of 310 million euros for 2016-17. But the business paper warns that the forecast for this year could be overly optimistic.

That's bad. On a different scale, the other story is even worse.

BusinessDay reports that South African Airways is to review its seatbelt extension procedures after one passenger was humiliated when an aircraft had to "return to ramp" because it had failed to provide her with a suitable belt.

When Pretoria-based Kabelo Seitei‚ a frequent flyer‚ boarded a flight in Cape Town in August 2016‚ she asked the cabin controller for a seatbelt extension and was told one would be brought to her.

When that had not happened by the time the aircraft started to taxi to the runway‚ she alerted the cabin attendant and the aircraft turned back. It is a requirement of the South African Civil Aviation Authority that every passenger be secured for take-off and landing.

After a 30-minute wait‚ an attendant clutching a bright orange extension strode down the aisle‚ stopping at row 28 to help fasten it around Seitei.

And then came an announcement which Seitei‚ an English moderator with the Department of Education‚ remembers as: "We are dealing with some obese cases on board and therefore had to go back to find extension belts . . ."

The airline’s customer care department failed to investigate Seitei’s emailed complaint at the time and she got no response when she resent that email in January.

South African Airways have promised to review all pre-departure procedures.

South Africa has one of the highest obesity rates in the world.

Zuma makes ANC succession race a family affair

Jacob Zuma is making headlines on the front page of regional paper the East African.

The report says the South African president has publicly endorsed his former wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to replace him as the next leader of the ruling African National Congress.

Dlamini-Zuma and current deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa have emerged as the frontrunners to replace Zuma at the end of the year.

Jacob Zuma told a church service last Sunday in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal Province that Dlamini-Zuma is someone voters could trust, adding that she had made a huge impact during her time as chairwoman of the African Union commission.

President Zuma said Dlamini-Zuma's distinctive abilities explained why the late President Nelson Mandela had appointed her as health minister when he established his first cabinet after the 1994 elections.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.