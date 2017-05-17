RFI in 15 languages

 

Culture in France
Celebrating art history and historians at Château de Fontainebleau
Château de Fontainebleau
 
Africa
Press review Africa

French press review 17 May 2017

media

Food prices, intrigue and profiteering in Kenya. The absurdity of fake certificates in Nigeria. And, impersonating a police officer in Zimbabwe. There's a familiar Smörgåsbord of mischief in today's African newspapers.

Food prices, intrigue and profiteering in Kenya. The absurdity of fake certificates in Nigeria. And, impersonating a police officer in Zimbabwe. There's a familiar Smörgåsbord of mischief in today's African newspapers.

The papers in Kenya are preoccupied with the country's food crisis.

Earlier this week the Standard offered a long analysis which the paper said lent credence to the argument that today’s food price crisis is entirely man-made, and likely fuelled by well-connected, corrupt networks that make huge profits from arbitrage, brokerage and other activities.

The Nation, meanwhile, reports on what it calls "fresh intrigues" around the importation of 330,000 bags of maize, after it emerged that the consignment was a surplus of old stock purchased by South Africa when it experienced food shortages last year.

The circumstances surrounding the shipment of the maize were further shrouded in mystery, the papers says, when the Mexican embassy in Nairobi said it could not confirm the transaction.

The plot thickened this morning with the Nation reporting that questions remain unanswered on the identity of the billionaire millers who brought in the cargo of maize, what is clear is that they have been here before..

When the saga broke, the paper says, first name mentioned as the people who shipped the maize from Mexico was Holbud Limited, a UK registered company.

The last time Holbud was mentioned in Kenya it was in connection with a maize scandal.

In 2004, the National Cereals and Produce Board officials sold maize from the Strategic Grain Reserve to Holbud at “uneconomical prices”, according to a report by the Inspectorate of State Corporations.

The Star reports the news that may be of more interest to the Kenyan in the street : from today a 2kg packet of maize flour will be priced at 90 Shillings.

In the past six month the price skyrocketed to 150 shillings.

Yesterday Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett said the government has entered into a subsidy programme in partnership with importers and millers.

The new prices will be effective from today until the harvest season.

*******

In Nigeria, the Punch interests itself in the issue of fake certificates.

The paper's editorial observes that "the ethical void in public service was underlined in Cross River State with its decision not to sack the 758 teachers with fake certificates discovered recently by its State Universal Basic Education Board. The Chairman of SUBEB, Stephen Odey, barefacedly said that, instead of doing the needful, the dishonest teachers would only be demoted.

The absurdity was fittingly headlined thus, says Punch: “Head teacher demoted to gate man."

Odey explained: “If we sack all the teachers with fake certificates, the crime rate in the state will increase and also the governor of the state believes that there should be food on the table of everyone in the state.” This is most irrational, says Punch.

Government’s decision to allow fraudsters, quacks and un-certificated teachers to unleash their ignorance or intellectual vacuity on the pupils guarantees a future ruined.

As many listeners will know, the scandal of fake certificates is not confined to Nigeria or the teaching profession.

Punch reminds readers that the phenomenon has pervaded virtually every government agency: police, military, universities, medical profession, federal and state civil services, legal profession and the political class.

The state should sack the cheats and prosecute them, the paper declares.

*******

Staying with the subject of fakes, Zimbabwe's Newsday reports on the sentencing of Them-belen-kosi Ndlovu to 26 months imprisonment for impersonating a police officer.

Ndlovu apologised to the court in Bulawayo, saying the uniform had been entrusted to him for safekeeping by a police friend.

“The uniform belonged to my friend I was keeping it. He never gave it to me to wear,” he claimed.

A likely story.

And that's the African press this morning.
 

 
