African press review 23 May 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
With Brigitte Macron will France have a first lady?
Brigitte Macron arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris on May 14, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/23 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/23 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/23 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/23 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/23 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/23 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/23 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/23 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/23 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/23 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/21 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/21 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    With Brigitte Macron will France have a first lady?
  • media
    International media
    Is media treament of LGBT issues equal and fair?
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Does Jakarta's governor's exit signal a rise in religious intolerance?
  • media
    Global Focus
    West Africa fishing communities working hard for little return
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Fast Kenyans and dinosaur eggs
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
22 killed, dozens injured in a suspected terror attack at Manchester Arena.

Twenty-two people, including children, have been killed and dozens injured by a suicide boimber at a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande, in Britain's deadliest terror attack in 12 years. The authorities are treating it as a terrorist incident. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his horror and consternation.

Africa
Africa African press review Press review Wildlife

African press review 23 May 2017

By
media

South Sudan's Salva Kiir has a busy day, declaring a unilateral ceasefire in the civil war and getting used to the feeling of being reconciled with Paul Malong, the man he sacked as army chief. South Africa auctions animals in an effort to defeat poachers. Rwanda starts the process of ensuring reelection for President Paul Kagame.

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has held talks with sacked former military chief Paul Malong Awan, regional paper the East African reports.

The presidential press office in Juba says the two men are now reconciled.

General Malong had been one of President Kiir's closest allies, credited with mobilising an ethnic militia in 2014 to fight rebels led by Riek Machar. He was sacked last month following accusations of ethnic bias.

South Sudan soldiers told to react only in self defence

Kiir has declared a ceasefire in South Sudan's civil war.

According to the main story in the Sudan Tribune, Kiir yesterday rejected the return of his former first deputy and rebel leader, Riek Machar to the country to participate in the national dialogue.

Kiir, who spoke at the swearing-in ceremony of the members of the dialogue committee formed earlier this year, claimed the return of Machar would lead to another conflict in the country.

Machar, he said, could participate in the dialogue through people delegated to represent him and his movement. The security of his delegates will be guaranteed by the government.

The South Sudanese leader cautiously declared a unilateral ceasefire, instructing the national army to fight back in self-defence in the event of an attack against their positions by rival forces.

More condemnation of violence against women and children in South Africa

The United Nations childrens' fund (Unicef) has added its voice to the condemnation of the recent spate of violence against women and children in South Africa.

This is the main story in South African tabloid paper the Sowetan.

The latest outcry follows last week's murder of 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena‚ allegedly by her boyfriend‚ in the Johannesburg township of Soweto.

The week also saw the rape of a pregnant woman by several men and the abduction of a nine-year-old boy from Lenasia. The child's body was later found in a field.

One in three children in South Africa experience violence and one in five of school-going age are the victims of sexual attacks‚ according to data provided by Unicef.

Rhino prices hold, hippos happy, giraffes droop at animal auction

Swazi wildlife conservationist Ted Reilly celebrated his 79th birthday yesterday by spending over 100,000 South African rand (7,000 euros) on wild animals. For his money he got an adult waterbuck bull and a small herd of sprinboks.

The creatures were part of an auction organised by the cash-strapped Ezemvelo Reserve in Kwa-Zulu Natal, reported in this morning's Johannesburg-based BusinessDay.

There was brisk bidding for white rhinos, 10 of them fetching a total of 250,000 euros. A pair of hippos went under the hammer for 4,000 euros each. But giraffe prices were down, selling for about half what they went for six years ago.

The money raised in the auction will be used to improve Ezemvelo's campaign against poachers. Ninety-three rhinos have been poached in KwaZulu-Natal so far this year.

Entire South African province declared disaster zone

The Western Cape government has declared the entire province a disaster zone because of the ongoing drought, according to the Mail & Guardian.

The declaration is intended to speed up the deployment of resources to tackle water scarcity in the province.

Will the next president of Rwanda please stand up

The ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front has started the formal process of choosing President Paul Kagame as its candidate in elections due in August.

The party, which has been in power since 1994, over the weekend started holding primaries at the lowest levels to pick the candidate, with no surprises expected, according to the East African.

Candidates who emerge from the party primaries at provincial level will run against Kagame at an extraordinary national congress to elect the party flag-bearer.

President Kagame, who is also the RPF chairman, is expected to win endorsement from the party, having earlier expressed his intention to contest the election following a December 2015 referendum which allowed him to seek a third term.

In 2010 the ruling party endorsed Kagame unopposed after all other candidates pulled out.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.