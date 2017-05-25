France deploys drones to support UN force in Central African Republic

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Members of the UPC militia in the CAR's Ouaka province in January
Edouard Dropsy/RFI
French tactical drones have been deployed in the Central Afircan Republic (CAR) to back up the UN force in the country, Minusca, it was announced on Thursday.
A detachment of about 100 French soldiers has been operating the drones from a base in Chaumont, east of Paris, since 20 May, the army command revealed.
The unmanned aerial vehicles are not armed and are used for intelligence-gathering to "better find out the threat that certain armed groups represent to civilian populations and territorial integrity", according to Minusca spokesman Vladimir Monteiro.
Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French defence minister at the time, promised to make the drones available in September 2016.
France has 50 soldiers working as part of a European Union training mission in CAR.