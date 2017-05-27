African press review 27 May 2017

Burundi's military leader sets end-of-year deadline for unmarried couples to tie the knot or face penalties, while Nigeria marks 50 years of the Biafra struggle.

We begin in Nigeria where the papers tlook at natioanl unity of and the reaction of some of the country's major leaders in an event in Abuja on Thursday to mark 50 years of Biafra.

ThisDay reports that Osinbajo who was joined by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and President of the ethnic Igbo umbrella organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo Jnr., drew applause when he said there was nothing wrong in discussing the existence of Nigeria.

Osinbajo is quoted by the newspaper as saying that Nigerians should use the country’s diversity to make her great, instead of trying to flee into the lazy comfort of homogeneity.

The event coincided with a national dialogue in Abuja, organised in honour of a former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, where leaders of the regional socio-political blocs disagreed over the desirability of implementing the report of the National Conference held in 2014.

According to ThisDay Acting President Osinbajo also reportedly pointed out that the often quoted statement that “Nigeria is just a geographical expression,” originally applied to Italy. "History and experience", he noted, "are the best teacher for a fool.”

The newspaper underlines his argument that "while no country is perfect, Nigerians should show through free debate and facts that that they are better together than apart.

The publication quotes the Ohanaeze chieftain John Nwodo Jnr. as underlining in his address to the forum that "all want a Federal Republic of Nigeria, which is collectively owned by all Nigerians as opposed to a federal republic that would be perceived as the private property of one group or groups of ethnic groups depending on who was in office".

Meanwhile, in South Africa, the Star is closely monitoring Namibian plans to export five infant elephants to a zoo in Dubai in what it claims is a breach of international agreements.

According to Namibia’s Environmental Department, the sale is allowed under existing regulations, but the paper warns that conservationists have condemned the undisclosed commercial deal involving the five calves between four to eight years old and currently in a Game Farm in Grootfontein.

The Star quotes experts as saying that taking the animals away from their mothers, isolating and taming them for transfer to the Gulf state is "cruel, unethical sets a dangerous precedent, both in how elephants are managed and how international treaties may be manipulated".

Elsewhere, Kenya's Daily Nation carries a shocking story from Burundi where the government has allegedly given unmarried couples until the end of the year to legalize their relationships. The publication says the order follows the launch of a campaign this month by President Pierre Nkurunziza "to moralize society".

The Nation quotes a spokesman for the Interior ministry as saying that the country was facing a population explosion which he blamed on "illegal marriages", polygamy, bigamy and "hundreds of schoolgirls getting pregnant".

According to the Nairobi-based publication the governor of the southeastern province of Rutana has ordered "persons living in common-law unions" to be placed in a special list by 22 June, while the governor of the northwestern Bubanza province demanded unspecified "sanctions" against aisle-dodgers.

Daily Nation heard from a 27-year-old farmer living with his partner in Ngozi, in the north, who claims that local officials had threatened him with a 25 euro fine adding that he'd been warned that any child born out of wedlock would not be eligible for free education and medical costs.

And Nigeria's Nation newspaper splashes out for a US-based Nigerian couple blessed with septuplets after trying and waiting for seventeen years.

According to the paper, the three boys and three girls were delivered simultaneously by cesarean on May 11 by with the assistance of a team of 40 medical professionals a Medical center in Richmond, Virginia, where Adeboye and Ajibola Taiwo are based.

The Nation says the couple was actually expecting four when they went to their first ultrasound consultation in November. But the story changed in January when they heard 2 more heartbeats.

Sources at the Richmond facility say the smallest of the premature children weighed 0.49 kilogram but all are still in incubators and growing well.

