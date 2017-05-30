African press review 30 May 2017

There are tensions in Nigeria as ethnic Igbo seperatists mark 50 years of the failed Biafra State and the end of a bloody civil war. There are also divisions deep within South Africa's ruling troika as COSATU calls on VP Ramaphosa to replace Jacob Zuma.

We begin in Nigeria where there is robust coverage of Biafra Day, the May 30 declaration 50 years when ethnic Igbo officers in the Nigerian army declared an independent break-away state from the Nigerian Federation sparking a long bloody civil war.

Vanguard reports that several schools announce closure in the predominantly Igbo Anambra State to mark the anniversary. This while police reportedly mobilized to disrupt gatherings by separatist keen on reviving the campaign.

Vanguard says Enugu State’s Police Command, has issued a warning against any intimidation and harassment of law abiding residents who do not abide by a sit-at-home directive by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Meanwhile, ThisDay relays a declaration by the Coalition of Civil Society Society Groups urging the Buhari Administration to undertake a reordering of Nigeria into a nation of equal opportunities, on the basis of merit and capacity.

According to the publication, COCISOG, made up of eight distinct civil society organizations, also called on Abuja to spend more time and resources strengthening “the bonds that hold Nigerians together.

That, it argued, could be done by righting the wrongs of history through giving life to the memory of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate civil war.”

In Kenya, where the alleged attempt to commit suicide by a Presidential candidate barred from vying as an independent candidate in the August 8 polls is causing a buzz in the media.

Standard Digital says Peter Solomon Gichira was arrested as he tried he tried to jump off the sixth floor of a Nairobi building housing the country's electoral body.

Gichira's campaign manager is quoted as saying that the electoral commission violated the constitution when it rejected the 2000 signatures presented by the candidate on grounds that they were not independent people from each of the country's counties but members of political parties.

Media reports says a cheerful Peter Gichira denied trying to commit suicide when he was presented before a Nairobi magistrate court on Monday.

He faces a jail term for attempted murder if he is found guilty at the end of his trial opening on June 15, according to Kenya's public broadcaster KTN.

In South Africa, the papers highlights a new twist to the powers truggle at the helm of the ruling troika in the rainbow nation after the powerful labour Union called on Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to take over the reins of the ANC and the country.

Times reports that the labour federation's first deputy President Tyotyo James was speaking at the opening day of the Cosatu's 6th Central Committee in Irene‚ Pretoria‚ on Monday. Cosatu must not be condemned for its choice of who should be the president of the ANC, he is quoted as saying to thunderous applause from members.

The debate comes after President Jacob Zuma survived an attempt by opponents in the ANC national executive committee to force him out of office during the weekend meeting.

Mail and Guardian quotes sources within the NEC saying that 18 members spoke in support of the motion, with 54 voting against it.

The ANC is due to decide on its next leader, at an elective conference in December. This will be the very first time the country's leader will not be supported by all wings of the ruling troika.

Times says that both the ANC Women's League and the ANC Youth League had earlier this year publicly backed former African Union Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to lead the party.