African press review 31 May 2017

Why was the recent heads of state summit of the East African Community postponed three times? Why does the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation think now is a good time to invest in South Africa? And why is Sudan refusing to import fruit and vegetables from Egypt?

Regional newspaper the East African wonders why the recent heads of state summit of the East African Community had to be postponed three times.

The official answer is that Burundi requested one postponement to accommodate events marking the 1994 assassination of president Cyprien Ntaryamira. Another date change was to allow Kenya to complete its party primaries ahead of the general election due in August.

The reasons sound plausible, says the East African report but Burundi’s “Assassination Day” as the paper calls it and the dates for party primaries in Kenya were known well before the summit schedule was set.

So were these the real reasons for the delays? Sceptics suspect deeper problems. Interpersonal relations between the East African Community heads of state seem uneasy, if not sour, according to the regional daily.

Rwanda feels that Burundi’s Pierre Nkurunziza is stoking a regional crisis. A majority of the nearly 400,000 people said to have fled Burundi are Tutsis, and many have gone to Rwanda.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta was annoyed that community support was lukewarm — or even hostile — to Amina Mohamed’s candidacy for the chair of the African Union Commission. Kenya suspects that Burundi and Tanzania, perhaps even Uganda, voted against her.

Kigali and Kampala recently abandoned a previously agreed rail and pipeline route through Kenya.

The community is also sharply divided on a range of foreign policy questions.

In this web of sometimes overlapping and conflicting interests, common ground is hard to find, says the East African. It will not get any easier when Somalia joins the bloc. Ethiopia, which needs larger markets for its growing economy, is waiting backstage and regularly observes EAC meetings. If it does join, its complicated relationship with Somalia would add stress to an already strained regional bloc.

Now is a good time to invest in South Africa

The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) says now is the time to invest in South Africa.

As reported on the front page of Johannesburg-based financial paper BusinessDay, bank analysts argue that the political turmoil engulfing President Jacob Zuma and the ruling ANC party makes this a good time to buy.

Raw material prices are rising in China, the world's largest consumer of metals and the prospect of elections in 2019 should deter the ANC from policies that harm the economy for fear of defeat at the polls, according to HSBC's experts.

Shares in many key sectors of the South African economy are currently undervalued by as much as 33 percent, according to the global bank.

Zuma’s dismissal of finance minister Pravin Gordhan at the end of March weakened the rand and prompted the financial agencies Standard & Poor's and Fitch to cut their ratings for South Africa to non-investment grade. While the president has been embroiled in a series of scandals and has faced calls from within the ANC to step down, the latest attempt to remove Zuma at a meeting of the National Executive Committee last weekend fizzled out.

Sudan maintains ban on Egyptian fruit and veg

Sudan’s Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh yesterday decided to continue the ban on Egyptian farming products and to stop the importation of any seeds or seedlings from the neighbouring country, reports this morning's Sudan Tribune.

Last September the Sudanese government temporarily suspended all imports of vegetables, fruit and fish from Egypt following US reports about Egyptian strawberries causing chronic hepatitis and other diseases.

A Sudanese official said earlier this week that tests on samples of Egyptian oranges showed the presence of a fungus which suggested that the fruit had been irrigated with sewage water.

Trial of South Sudan soldiers on rape, murder charges adjourned

And the South Sudanese army yesterday adjourned the trial of 13 soldiers identified through witness testimony, physical evidence and confessions as having participated in committing crimes against civilians when clashes broke out between pro-government soldiers and troops loyal to the former vice-president, Riek Machar, in July 2016.

The soldiers are accused of rape, looting and murder.

No date has been reported for the resumption of the trial.