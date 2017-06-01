RFI in 15 languages

 

Africa: Stories in the 55
Love and infertility issues in "Stay with Me", a new novel by Ayòbámi …
Ayòbámi Adébáyò, author of
 
African press review 1 June 2017

By
media

The spectre of genocide hangs over South Sudan. A Nigerian peacekeeper is shot dead in Darfur. The authorities are fighting back against cybercrime in Africa. Journalists are having a tough time in Kenya. And why did an illegal number of passengers crowd onto yesterday's first trip of the Madaraka Express passenger service from Mombasa to Nairobi?

South Sudan is teetering on the brink of genocide.

That's making news as far away as Johannesburg where the editorial in South African financial paper BusinessDay says South Sudanese government soldiers and rebel militia have gone on the rampage, killing civilians, raping women and torching villages. In an echo of the Rwandan genocide in 1994, says the Johannesburg-based daily, civilians in South Sudan are being targeted based on their ethnicity.

On the one side are largely Dinka government soldiers and their allied militia loyal to President Salva Kiir. On the other are the largely Nuer rebel forces of opposition leader Riek Machar, who is currently living in exile in South Africa.

Every day, at least 2,000 people cross South Sudan’s southern border into Uganda in what has become the world’s fastest-growing refugee crisis.

Aid agencies are already warning that their emergency response is woefully inadequate and underfunded. The UN says that a further 1.5 billion euros is needed this year to provide "life-saving aid".

Nigerian Unamid soldier shot dead in Sudan's Darfur

A Nigerian peacekeeper has been shot dead in Sudan's Darfur province.

According to the Sudan Tribune, the Nigerian, part of the African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (Unamid) was shot dead by unknown gunmen in downtown Nyala, the South Darfur state capital, yesterday.

No official comment has been issued by the UN on the incident.

A source at the Mission told the Sudan Tribune that gunmen shot the Nigerian blue helmet while he was buying spare parts from the industrial zone in downtown Nyala.

According to the source, the Nigerian soldier sustained serious injuries and died later at Nyala Hospital.

He added that the killers stole the victim's vehicle and fled to an unknown destination.

Unamid has now lost 64 peacekeepers in violent incidents since the force was established in December 2007.

African governments fight back against cybercriminals

Cybercrime in Africa is expected to decline following the launch of internet infrastructure security guidelines.

This is on the front page of regional paper the East African.

The Internet Society and the African Union Commission unveiled the guidelines yesterday at the Africa Internet Summit in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Last year African economies lost an estimated two billion euros to digital crime.

Kenyan journalists under pressure on sensitive issues

Journalists are having a tough time in Kenya.

Another story in the East African reports that the independent organisations Human Rights Watch and Article 19, which monitor threats to free expression across the globe, note that Kenyan authorities have committed a range of abuses against journalists reporting on sensitive issues.

The groups say that threats against reporters and photographers have increased to levels not seen in the past decade, a factor that is especially lamentable at a time when the country is preparing for general elections due in August.

The report says journalists and bloggers reporting on corruption, disputed land acquisitions, counterterrorism operations and the 2008 post-election violence, among other sensitive issues, have faced intimidation, beatings and job losses.

Mombasa to Nairobi passenger service begins with overcrowding

Nearly 1,300 people crowded onto the inaugural trip of the passenger train service from Mombasa to Nairobi yesterday, says the Standard.

The Madaraka Express is the latest development of the standard gauge railway, following Tuesday's launch of the goods service on the same line.

Passengers were treated to free food and drinks, boosting the official number of travellers over the limit of twelve hundred.

An economy class ticket from Mombasa to Nairobi will cost 700 shillings, the equivalent of six euros.

Explosives intercepted in motorway tunnel near Cairo

The main story in the Cairo-based Egypt Independent reports that police have seized a vehicle loaded with explosives in a motorway tunnel near the capital.

Security forces arrested two people following the seizure of the vehicle in the Ahmed Hamdy tunnel.

