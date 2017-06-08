RFI in 15 languages

 

International report
What happens after eviction from east Jerusalem?
People pass by the seventh station of the cross on Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City
 
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 8 June 2017

By
media

Nigerians rally to denounce youth groups that handed ethnic Igbos an ultimatum to leave or be forced out of the Moslem north while  Kenyan nurses' strike is blamed for rising deaths in Coastal hospitals.

We start in Nigeria where Governors of the nineteen northern states moved on Wednesday to disown a coalition of youth groups, who issued an ultimatum to ethnic Igbos to vacate the region within three months or be forced to leave.

Premium Times reports that the Borno State Governor and Chairman of the Northern States Governors Forum, Kashim Shettima, spoke on behalf of his colleagues who met in Maiduguri on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

According to the newspaper, the governors restated the duty to guarantee the rights of all Nigerians to live wherever they want in the country.

Meanwhile, the Nation says the Governor of Kaduna State Nasir Rufai had ordered the arrest of leaders of the youth groups who issued the ultimatum.

Vanguard on its part relays statements from the Federal Executive Council and the country’s main political parties strongly condemning the action by the so-called northern youths.

In Kenya, Standard Digital says three days of a crippling nurses’ strike over pay is being blamed for a string of deaths in medical facilities across the Coastal region.

The paper says it had received reports that three patients had died in a Naivasha hospital over the last three days on top of 8 other deaths recorded at the Coast General Hospital since the nurses launched their action to press for the signing of a collective bargaining agreement on salary increases.

Meanwhile, Daily Nation quotes doctors at one facility as saying that they are unable to access essentials as syringes and oxygen tanks, reportedly out of reach because nurses had put them under lock and key.

Standard says relatives have been taking patients away from public hospitals in the region. This, while the administration in one county had reportedly transfer 35 premature babies from a referral hospital to a private facility.

In South Africa, the Sowetan says up to eight people are feared dead in overnight as fires fuelled by storm winds that ripped through the Western Cape city of Knysna.

The paper quotes a spokesman for the Province as saying that 10 000 residents were forced to flee their homes in the coastal town with a population of 77 000 residents.

Sowetan reports that the fire broke out on the back of the worst storm seen in the Western Cape in at least thirty years destroying several properties and businesses.

Cape Times says Gale force winds of about 90km/h‚ and 80mm of rain battered the province on Wednesday‚ leaving Cape Town city officials and emergency service personnel on high alert.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
