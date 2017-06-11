YellowSunday - fundraiser aims to raise a million to train nurses in DRC

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
What happens after eviction from east Jerusalem? Part 2
People pass by the seventh station of the cross on Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/10 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/10 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The 2017 French presidential poll scorecard
  • media
    International report
    What happens after eviction from east Jerusalem? Part 2
  • media
    World music matters
    Mansfarroll and Campana Project pay tribute to jazz great Dizzy …
  • media
    International report
    What happens after eviction from east Jerusalem? Part 1
  • media
    International report
    Last day of UK election campaigning and Tories are nervous
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
DRC Health Disease

#YellowSunday - fundraiser aims to raise a million to train nurses in DRC

By
media Thinking about the role of women in the peace process in Goma, North Kivu, DRC MONUSCO/Fatou jobe

For the second year running #YellowSunday is aiming to raise over one million euros in just one day to help thousands of women in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) train to become nurses. The worldwide event takes place on 18 June.

#YellowSunday, an event organised by Congolese-led campaign group Save the Congo!, has set an intial target of raising the money needed to help 1,000 women living in conflict and post-conflict zones in Congo to train as nurses.

It wants to mobilise people across the globe.

It wants them to wear something yellow - because in Congolese mythology, yellow symbolises wealth - in solidarity with Congolese women, their families, communities and country.

Horcelie Sinda, a native of Congo, is a 22-year-old fine art student and HIV/Aids campaigner.

She was crowned Miss Congo UK 2017 last April, becoming the first black person born with HIV to be crowned queen of a beauty pageant.

She is also Save the Congo!’s Goodwill Ambassador.

Then it wants them to take a picture of their yellow outfit and upload it on social media to spread public awareness – and, for the first time this year, to donate 10 pounts, 10 euros, 10 dollars or whatever they can for Congolese women living in conflict and post-conflict zones.

“We’re trying to raise money to train around 10,000 Congolese women become nurses because we realised that in Congo there’s not many of them,” Horcelie Sinda, 2017 #YellowSunday Convener and Miss Congo UK, told RFI. “To train a nurse, it’s about 400 US dollars a year, or 1, 200 dollars for a full course over three years, and we want to start with 1,000 nurses.”

“Unprecedented crisis”

With a population of just over 77 million, the DRC is Africa’s third largest country, coming after Nigeria and Ethiopia. The UN has labelled it “the worst place to be a woman” and despite ongoing wars in several regions, the country only has approximately 28,000 nurses - one of the lowest porportions to population in the world.

Save the Congo! says the DRC has been identified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a country with a critical health manpower shortage and, for example, Malaria is highly endemic in the country.

Surveys have shown that fever is associated with 40 percent of child deaths and a significant proportion of mortality at all ages. This implies annual deaths of 150-250,000 children under five due to the disease.

The UK-based organisation says that 4.2 million of the DRC's under-fives are malnourished and that every year 362,000 infants die before their first birthday, over half a million under-fives die and 36,000 mothers die in childbirth.

“A lot of people want to help their local communities, but they don’t know how,” Sinda said. “But by training a nurse, it’s not just a way to help these women but to help themselves and their community as well, because a lot of people simply don’t have access to hospitals, they have to travel far to get to medical centres. So training women to become independent is one solution.”

Facebook, Instagram or Tweet your Congo support

The idea behind this campaign is simple: they want to engage at least 100, 000 people online to put on their yellow dress, shirt, socks, nails or tie on 18 June in solidarity with Congolese women and upload their picture online - with the #YellowSunday hashtag - to spread awareness. People can then make their donations to support these Congolese women.

“It’s more than a fundraising,” Sinda continued. “It’s about the wars that are ongoing today in Congo, during which women are being raped every day. So this is also to help women get their faith back, ensure that every women is independent because Congo’s greatest wealth is its women, the backbone Congolese society, whose suffering seem to go unnoticed.”

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.