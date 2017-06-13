French soldier given one-year jail sentence for Burkina child sex abuse

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Making cities safe for women
A woman crosses a street in front of the Tuileries Gardens in Paris
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/11 16h33 GMT
  • 17h00 - 19h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 06/11 17h00 GMT
  • 19h00 - 21h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 06/11 19h00 GMT
  • 21h00 - 22h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 06/11 21h00 GMT
  • 22h00 - 00h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 06/11 22h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Making cities safe for women
  • media
    International report
    Same-sex marriage in the Faroe islands
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The 2017 French presidential poll scorecard
  • media
    International report
    What happens after eviction from east Jerusalem? Part 2
  • media
    World music matters
    Mansfarroll and Campana Project pay tribute to jazz great Dizzy …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Burkina Faso Child abuse Sexual assault France Military Paedophilia

French soldier given one-year jail sentence for Burkina child sex abuse

By
media French military helicopters take part in the Sahel operation AFP

A French soldier found guilty of child sex abuse in Burkina Faso has been sentenced to a year in prison with another year suspended. As is usual in France with jail sentences of less than a year, he will not serve time unless he violates conditions set by the law.

A French court on Monday passed the sentence on special forces soldier Sébastien L, 40, and banned him exercising an occupation that would bring him in contact with children.

The offence took place in 2015 when he was in Burkina Faso as part of France's operation in the Sahel.

While staying in a Ouagadougou hotel, a French-Burkinabé woman found video of the man abusing her daughter and another girl, one aged three, the other five, in the swimming pool and complained to the French embassy.

The soldier at first denied the charge but later confessed, blaming the effects of alcohol and the stress of his work.

The court also ordered him to pay compensation - 6,000 euros to one girl and 3,000 to her mother, 4,000 to the other and 2,000 to each of her parents and 1,000 euros to each of the grandparents.

Investigators found no case against another soldier who was with Sébastien L at the time.

The case became public two months after allegations of sex abuse of minors by French soldiers in the Central African Republic (CAR) were published in the British press.

Prosecutors asked for the charges to be dismissed in that case but another investigation into alleged child sex abuse by soldiers in eastern CAR is still under way.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.