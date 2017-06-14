African press review 14 June 2017

Moody's downgrades five of South Africa's top banks as the country's negative economic outlook worsens while Nigeria's acting leader Osinbajo consults country's leaders amid heightened tensions resulting from threats by northern youth to expel ethnic Igbos.

We begin in South Africa where the credit rating agency Moody’s has downgraded five of the country's biggest banks. BusinessDay names the lenders as Standard Bank, FirstRand, Absa, Nedbank and Investec.

In Nigeria the papers lead with a warning from acting President Yemi Osingbajo to deal with groups and individuals allegedly spreading hate speeches capable of affecting the unity of the country.

Vanguard says Osinbajo issued the warning on Tuesday as he met with Northern Elders, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Punch says the meeting, which was held behind closed doors, was called in the wake of the recent ultimatum issued by the large AREWA Moslem youth organization threatening to expel all ethnic Igbo's from the northern regions of the country if they don't leave by an October 1st deadline.

The action came in the wake of a campaign by Igbo secessionists to revive the creation of a breakaway Republic of Biafra.

The Nation says Osinbajo has reportedly directed the country’s security chiefs to ensure the protection of lives and property of all Nigerians everywhere in the country.

ThisDay also reports that the acting president also plans to meet thought leaders, including traditional rulers and religious leaders from the zone on Friday in efforts to nip any crisis arising from the threats and counter threats issued by rival organizations in the country.

Kenya's Standard Digital highlights a storm that has broken out between the country's two political heavyweights that is likely to undermine the August 8 General Elections.

The paper reports that the electoral commission trapped by allegations that the Dubai-based firm contracted to print ballot papers has strong links with so-called supremos of President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee coalition.

According to Standard, NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga has allegedly traced the ties three years back and has invited the country's Elections Commission to put the contract aside in order to "protect the integrity of the polls".

The development comes a day after IEBC warned there may be no elections on August 8 should the ballot tender be put aside once again, citing limited time.

And Kenya's Daily Nation leads with news that Tanzanian President John Magufuli has ordered the confiscation of all undeveloped farms in the country for reallocation to other citizens who can exploit it.

The paper reports that the President made the directive during a meeting with regional commissioners at State House in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

President Magufuli reportedly said it isn’t fair for a few people to hoard large chunks of land, while the majority of Tanzanians having none.