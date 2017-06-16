DRC Exclusive report Part 2: Experts point out army role in Kasai massacres

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Songhoy Blues releases its ode to Resistance
Songhoy Blues
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Songhoy Blues releases its ode to Resistance
  • media
    International report
    Under-reporting fish catches off Africa's coast, Part 2
  • media
    Culture in France
    Centenary events in Paris show great French sculptor Auguste …
  • media
    International report
    Industrial fishing off the African coast, Part 1
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Looking abroad to make French cities safer for women
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
DRC Massacre United Nations

DRC Exclusive report Part 2: Experts point out army role in Kasai massacres

By
media The Army attacked the house of Kamuina Nsapu, who in turn erected barriers around his house, which is now reduced to rubble. RFI/Sonia Rolley

Both security forces and Kamwina Nsapu militiamen are accused of murder, mutilation, rape, and destruction of property. The death toll is in the hundreds, 1 million people have been displaced, thousands of children have been drafted in to fight. More than 40 mass graves have so far been found.

On 29 May this year, the European Union agreed sanctions against nine DRC leaders. Only one army officer was singled out: General Eric Ruhorimbere. The head of operations, who is based in Mbuji Mayi, the capital of Kasai-Oriental province, is accused of using excessive force in putting down the rebellion, which included summary executions by his troops.

The former Banyamulenge rebel fought to help topple former dictator Mobutu, then - with the support of Rwanda and Uganda, against Laurent-Désiré Kabila who had taken over the reins of power.

Ruhorimbere is suspected of being one of the Banyamulenge (Rwandophone) commanders who took part in the killing of 36 Congolese officers at Kavumu airport in South Kivu (eastern DRC) on 4 August 1998, and in further massacres in the same region in 1998 and 1999.

Ruhorimbere joined the CNDP rebel group led by Laurent Nkunda in 2007. CNDP fighters have been accused by the UN of being responsible on 4 and 5 November 2008 for the killing of some 150 people, mostly adult men, they were accusing of being anti-rebel militiamen. The atrocity was committed in Kiwanja in North Kivu.

Promoted to the rank of general in 2014, he is one of the former rebel fighters sent by President Joseph Kabila (the son of Laurent-Désiré) to a posting in the west of the country. The aim was to cut off the Rwandophone officers from their backers Rwanda and Uganda.

Other officers shifted to Kasai include General Obed Rwibasira and Colonel Innocent Zimurinda.

Violence concentrated in Kasai-Central. Kamwina Nsapu and his followers attacked the town of Tshimbulu in August 2016, then repeatedly from January this year. But government security forces pushed them back every time inflicting massive losses. Of the 42 mass graves documented by the UN, 19 are in or near Tshimbulu.

The officer in charge of operations since January 2017 is Colonel François Muhire Sebasonza . The DRC's military courts identified him as one of the 14 officers responsible for the killing of at least 200 civilians at Kitchanga, North Kivu, in February 2013. UN experts also accuse him for his alleged role in the massacre. He has not been prosecuted.

It seems Kamwina Nsapu viewed the arrival in Tshimbulu of the Rwandophone officers early this year as a foreign invasion.

However a Kasai born and bred officer, Lieutenant Julle Bukamumbe, has also been accused of a number of killings in the area.

Since the UN called for an international investigation into the Kasai killings, a number of army officers have been sent to other areas. The DRC government says it will carry out an investigation with the UN in a supporting role.
 

To view RFI's webdoc in French, the second of three on the Kasai crisis, click here.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.