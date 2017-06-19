African press review 19 June 2017

Rwanda's ruling party chooses Paul Kagame as its official candidate for the August presidential election. There's more trouble for South Africa's Jacob Zuma. A Vatican conference on corruption warns that the Catholic Church may excommunicate mobsters and the corrupt. And security conditions in Darfour are preventing internally displaced persons from returning to their places of origin.

Members of the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front party have nominated President Paul Kagame to contest the August presidential election.

Kagame got an overwhelming 1,929 votes of the total 1,930 cast. Only one vote was spoilt.

In his acceptance speech Kagame told party members that this contest would be his last. He has already served two seven-year terms.

Youth Day protest targets South Africa's Zuma

There's been another public challenge to the authority of South African president, Jacob Zuma.

According to the front page of Johannesburg-based financial paper BusinessDay, Zuma has been publicly rejected by yet another group of South Africans, this time a crowd that chanted "Zuma must go" at the Youth Day commemorative event in Ventersdorp, in the North West.

The disruption comes just weeks after Zuma was prevented from addressing a workers’ day rally in the Free State because of jeering and booing by hundreds of protestors.

Zuma was the main speaker at an event marking 41 years since the Soweto uprising that led to the deaths of students who were protesting against the use of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in schools under the apartheid government.

The group that disrupted Zuma’s speech was quickly whisked away by what BusinessDay says appeared to be security officials.

Ramaphosa admits South African problems

South Africa and the ruling ANC are not in a “good place”‚ Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has conceded. This is the main story in the Sowetan.

Ramaphosa‚ who is in the running to be the ANC’s next president in December‚ was addressing the party’s Western Cape provincial policy conference in Stellenbosch yesterday.

Members of the Western Cape ANC gathered in preparation for the party’s national policy conference which takes place in Johannesburg later this month.

Ramaphosa criticised those who are “behaving badly” in the party saying their actions don’t just affect themselves and their families‚ but the entire country.

Bad people could face excommunication, Vatican warns

Excommunication could be on the cards for mobsters and the corrupt following an international debate hosted by the Vatican at the weekend.

Some 50 dignitaries, including several ambassadors to the headquarters of the Catholic Church, as well as magistrates and police representatives attended the International Debate on Corruption to address means of tackling the issue.

The group agreed in a closing statement on the importance of deepening international cooperation to stem corruption.

The Vatican said it was time to put excommunication on the table as a legal sanction for "corruption and mafia association".

Excommunication is a severe punishment in Catholic doctrine, in that it excludes those sanctioned from the sacraments.

Sudan People’s Liberation Movement calls for wider talks

The Sudan Tribune reports that three factions of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) have asked the Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni to conduct wider consultation with other armed and non-opposition forces in and outside the country.

The talks have been described as boadly positive.

Darfour insecurity hampering the return of refugees

The US chargé d’affaires in Khartoum yesterday said the security conditions in Darfur are preventing internally displaced persons from returning to their places of origin.

Steven Koutsis and a delegation including the political and economic advisors at the US Embassy in Khartoum arrived in El-Fasher, the North Darfur state capital yesterday at the beginning of a three-day visit to the region.