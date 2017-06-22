UN Security Council welcomes Sahel force after US-France compromise

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Mauritania's Noura Mint Seymali
Noura Mint Seymali.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Mauritania's Noura Mint Seymali
  • media
    International report
    Photojournalist Reza teaches in Buenos Aires slums
  • media
    International report
    Robots, flying taxis at Paris technology fair
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Macron aims to make Paris start-up capital
  • media
    International report
    Greenpeace tracks down illegal fishing off African coast, Part …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Mali Niger Sahel Mauritania Chad Burkina Faso United Nations

UN Security Council welcomes Sahel force after US-France compromise

By
media Malian soldiers on a joint patril with French military in the village of Bintagoungou, 80 km from Timbuktu in 2015 AFP

The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a French-drafted resolution backing the creation of a five-nation anti-jihadist force in the Sahel region after it was changed to satisfy US objections.

The resolution welcomes the deployment of a force to fight armed Islamists, people traffickers and drug smugglers that the G5 group of African countries - Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger - agreed to form in March.

But it drops a provision that invoked chapter 7 of the UN charter, which authorises the use of force and a call for a report from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres outlining the logistical and financial needs.

US objections

That was because of objections by the US, the leading financial contributor to UN peacekeeping operations, because it wants to scale back funding.

The resolution instead requests that Guterres report on "challenges encountered and possible measures for further consideration" in the coming months, a formulation that still leaves the door open to funding in the future.

In the meantime, the European Union has agreed to give 50 million euros to the force and a pledging conference will be held to raise further finance.

But responsibility for providing the troops with adequate resources lies with the G5 countries, according to the resolution.

France welcomes vote

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the council had expressed "its full, clear and total support" for the African force and called for international assistance to the troops.

French Ambassador Francois Delattre said the unanimous vote was proof of "maximum political support" for the force.

It will have its headquarters in Mali but will be under a separate command from the UN peacekeeping force Minusma and work in coordination with France's 4,000-strong military presence in the region, known as Barkhane.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.