African press review 3 July 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
One man march challenges Turkey's emergency rule
Kemal Kilicdaroglu (C,R) the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party and Luis Ayala, (C,L), Secretary General of the Socialist International, hold a placard that reads
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/03 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/03 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/03 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/03 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/03 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/03 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/30 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    One man march challenges Turkey's emergency rule
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Power struggle behind Saudi-led Qatar embargo
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Cannes Palme d’Or and Berlin’s new residents
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Who will be king and queen at Wimbledon?
  • media
    World music matters
    Takeifa: rocking Senegal and beyond
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 3 July 2017

By
media

French President Macron and G-5 African leaders launch anti-Jihadi taskforce in Bamako amid looming cash problems. Igbo leaders say "no" to a divided Nigeria and Pretoria moves to rescue South African Airways from debt default.

We begin with comments in the Malian press about the extraordinary summit of so-called G5 Sahelian countries in Bamako on Sunday to create a joint anti-Jihadi task force.

L'Essor welcomes the participation of French President Emmanuel Macron as well as the leaders of Chad Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Niger at the Summit described by the publication as "a turning point".

The G-5 heads of State approved a budget of 423 million euros for the 5000-strong force, each pledging contributions of 10 million euros while President Macron announced the release of 8 million euros in French logistic support. This, in addition to about 50 million euros of aid from the European Union.

With the deployment of the operation set to begin in September this year, Malijet says there is a shortfall in funding despite the engagements taken. According to the newspaper, Bamako is banking on the groundwork of a robust partnership set up by France and Mali at the Summit.

Malijet draws its headline from President Macron’s remarks to Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta. “Mister Ibrahim, we are here to help you”, Macron is quoted by the paper as saying.

In Kenya, Daily Nation takes up allegations by the opposition NASA alliance backing the Presidential bid of Raila Odinga that the electoral commission had recruited police officers to act as returning officers in order to help Jubilee rig the August 8 General Elections.

According to the newspaper, NASA has called for a report on the qualification and work history of officers recruited to oversee the election.

The Nation claims that several top official of the Alliance including the Orange Democratic Movements deputy leader and Mombasa governor Hassan Joho, have been pressing allegations that President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee government made the move after sensing defeat.

In Nigeria, ThisDay leads with news that Igbo leaders have declared strong backing for a united Nigeria. The paper says leaders of the so-called South-east zone, including its governors, National Assembly members and leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Igbo umbrella association reiterated their stance during a conference in Enugu, on Sunday.

ThisDay says that Igbo leaders also formally declared their support for the restructuring of the country, insisting that the process must be on the basis of fairness and equality.

According to the publication , the meeting was the first by the zone since some separatist groups, including the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for the Actualization of a Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), intensified their agitation for the creation of the Republic of Biafra.

And in South Africa, Mail and Guardian says the country's Treasury has announced the release of an undisclosed amount of funds to help South African Airways pay back loans of approximately R2.3-billion (154 million euros) owed Standard Chartered bank.

The paper reports that Saturday's statement came amid fears that the carrier was close to defaulting on the servicing of its debt estimated at over 1 billion euros.  

According to Mail and Guardian, SAA’s debt is guaranteed by the government which pledged to do everything in its power to ensure that the airline’s turnaround strategy is implemented.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.