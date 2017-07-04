African press review 4 July 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
One man march challenges Turkey's emergency rule
Kemal Kilicdaroglu (C,R) the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party and Luis Ayala, (C,L), Secretary General of the Socialist International, hold a placard that reads
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/04 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/04 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/04 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    It’s just gotten tougher for Israel's African migrants
  • media
    International report
    One man march challenges Turkey's emergency rule
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Power struggle behind Saudi-led Qatar embargo
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Cannes Palme d’Or and Berlin’s new residents
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Who will be king and queen at Wimbledon?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 4 July 2017

By
media

Nigerian army announces surrender of hundreds of Boko Haram insurgents. South Africa's ruling ANC party studies a power-sharing pact as Ramaphosa and Dlamini Zuma face a tense battle for the movement's top job.

We begin in Nigeria where Premium Times has breaking news about the surrender of 700 Boko Haram insurgents after coming being rounded up by troops.

The paper quotes Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, as saying that the terrorists handed themselves over to army units around the fringes of Sambisa Forest in the north eastern Borno State on Monday.

Premium Times says it is able to report that the group includes key commanders and influential members of the terrorist organization, one of them figuring on the army's most wanted list of Boko Haram commanders.

According to the paper the army's spokesman, the military has been able to gather useful information from the terrorists who he claims were making useful statements adding that more of the insurgents were expected to hand themselves in from the besieged terrorist lair in the Sambissa Forest.

In South Africa, Cape Times has its eyes on a looming power struggle at the helm of the ANC as it prepares for its elective conference in December.

According to the newspaper, the party's leaders fear a bloodbath and a possible split over the party's top job between current Vice President Cyril Ramaphoza and former AU Commission Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

Cape Times says President Jacob Zuma has thrown his weight behind a proposed power-sharing deal allowing one of the two presidential would become deputy president should he or she lose to the other in the race for the top spot.

The deal was reportedly submitted to the ANC national policy conference holding in Johannesburg by KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala.

And in Kenya, Daily Nation raises an alarm after the author of a sensational book on election rigging in the country went missing. The paper says that Newton Babior who authored "The Raila Conspiracy" disappeared on June 27, the day he was scheduled to launch the book in Nairobi.

The Nation reports that Babior, who is also author of the political biography titled The Living Legend, claims that the 2002 General Election, in which then President Mwai Kibaki was contesting against Uhuru Kenyatta, now President, was the only free and fair election ever held in Kenya.

According to the paper three weeks ago, the writer told the media that there was a conspiracy by the government  to block the sale of the book in Kenya before August 8.

Daily Nation says Newton Babior's book was printed in India in April this year, adding that the author had filed a complaint with the authorities about the seizure of a shipment of the book at the port of Mombasa port.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.