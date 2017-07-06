African press review 6 July 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
French Tech stars sing for entrepreneurship
The Digitals and members of Les Determinés perform at VivaTech in Paris, June 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Independent films highly represented at the Champs-Elysées Film …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    It’s just gotten tougher for Israel's African migrants
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French Tech stars sing for entrepreneurship
  • media
    International report
    One man march challenges Turkey's emergency rule
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Power struggle behind Saudi-led Qatar embargo
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 6 July 2017

By
media

Nigerian government to name and shame big fishes who looted the country's treasury while Zambian President Edgar Lungu in authoritarin drift, as he seeks sweeping powers to fight arson attacks.

We begin with a story that is bound to send electric shocks down the spines of Nigeria's graft-prone politicians.

It is a decision by the Federal Government to publish the names of treasury looters so Nigerians can see, after a ruling by the country's High Court.

Vanguard quoted the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, as telling reporters he was given the green lights by the National Executive Council during its meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the newspaper, the Lagos-based Federal High Court ordered publication of the names under the provisions of the freedom of Information Act.

Vanguard recalls that last year, the government announced the successfully recovery of more than 218 million euros in cash and assets from former and serving officials found guilty of graft.

The publication also reports that Abuja also made know progress it had made to recover more than 283 million euros stolen from state coffers and hidden abroad.

South Africa's Mail and Guardian is monitoring the situation in Zambia where it claims President Edgar Lungu is edging towards dictatorship.

This was after he announced in a televised address plans to declare a seven-day state of emergency to fight a recent spate of arson attacks in the country.

The newspaper reports that the fires included one that burnt down the main market in the capital Lusaka which President Lungu blamed on "political enemies trying to make the country ungovernable».

Mail and Guardian says Lungu was probably referring to supporters of opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema jailed for trumped up treason charges.

It explains that free media has been largely suppressed in the country, and the space for civil society narrowed as Edgar Lungu struggles to get a grip on both party and nation.

A Zambian political analyst tells Mail and Guardian that Lungu’s decision may have as much to do with faction-fighting within the ruling Patriotic Front.  

And Kenya's Star newspaper investigates the shocking story about an incredible sex orgy in a girls’ high school dormitory involving a group of boys who trekked 34 kms to attend the party.

According to the newspaper 11 girls were suspended for their role in organizing the midnight frolic on Sunday.

The Star quotes a source at the Catholic school as saying that orgies were a regular event at the hostel housing about one hundred girls. The students are believed to have organized the party through mobile phones, which are banned by the school's authorities.

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.