African press review 12 July 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Parisians come together to help migrants
Migrants line up to get tea at Porte de La Chapelle near Paris, July 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/09 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/09 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/09 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/09 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/09 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Centre National de la Danse goes Camping - but it's not what …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Parisians come together to help migrants
  • media
    International media
    Filming Madagascar’s lawless Red Zones
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Middle Eastern emirs … and a new Napoleon for France?
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer and Djokovic call for rule change on injured players
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Press review Africa

African press review 12 July 2017

By
media

More questions about President Buhari's health as Nigeria's acting leader flies to London for a surprise meeting with the ailing leader and Zambia's parliament votes "massively" without the opposition to extend President Lungu's state of emergency.

We begin in Nigeria, where the papers lead with comments about a surprise trip to London by acting president Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday for a meeting with ailing President President Muhammadu Buhari.

Punch says the meeting at Abuja House, the Nigerian High Commission in London, late on Tuesday was the very first between President Buhari and his deputy since he travelled to the UK for medical treatment two months ago.

The publication says it is able to confirm that the trip was made at President Buhari's request.

According to the respected Nation, Osinbajo travelled to London to brief Buhari about the order of government business, especially about issues of insubordination by some members of the cabinet to the acting presidency.

The Nigerian Nation holds that Osinbajo needed to consult the President on urgent matters including a minor cabinet reshuffle, to replace the late labour minister, James Ocholi, who died in a car crash, and environment minister Amina Mohammed who resigned to become Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations.

Speculation had been rife in Nigeria about Buhari's imminent return home. This, after his wife Aisha, who is with him in London, alluded to his recovery in a Facebook post on Monday.

“God has answered the prayers of the weaker animals" she wrote on her page, adding that "the hyenas and the jackals will soon be sent out of the kingdom.”

Vanguard recalls that Buhari left Abuja on May 7 and handed over power to his deputy to allay concerns of a void at the top of Africa’s biggest economy.

In Zambia, the Daily Mail leads with the controversial vote by parliament Tuesday approving a 90-day state of emergency decree signed by President Edgar Lungu to deal with what he describes a string of arson attacks by the opposition intended "to create terror and panic in the country.

The paper says that opposition lawmakers staged a walk out as the House voted "unanimously" to extend the period in which the measures under the proclamation will apply from seven days to three months.

Kenya's Daily Nation says the laws grant President Lungu extended powers to order the arrest and detention of suspected arsonists adding that Hakainde Hichilema, leader of the country main opposition party, who lost narrowly to Lungu in the last election has been jailed since April.

Finally,  in Uganda, Daily Monitor addsxa sarcastic note to growing disenchantment with plans by the ruling National Resistance Movement to remove the age limit of 75 from the constitution so President Yoweri Museveni can stand for a 5th consecutive term.

Under the country's basic law the veteran leader born in 1944 and in power for 31 years will be above 75 in 2021 when the next Presidential election is scheduled.

The paper says that while many people are furious about the scheme, some are cracking jokes on social media. The Monitor picked out one that is trending on WhatsApp.

"It will be easier to amend Museveni’s date of birth from August 4, 1944 to 1968 so that we do not tamper with the Constitution", wrote one Ugandan on his wall.

"This would save us lots of money and less headaches", he argued, adding that "changing one’s date of birth doesn’t require constitution amendment”.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.