World music matters
Les Filles de Illighadad strum out a unique Tuareg sound
Guitarist Fatou Seidi Ghali with cousin Alamnou Akrouni
 
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 14 July 2017

By
media

Boko Haram insurgents kill 12 people in sucide attack on Cameroon border town, while a top Kenya official survives an Al Shebaab attack but five of her aides are killed.

We begin in Nigeria where the Tribune leads with news about another deadly attack by suicide bombers on the country's northern border with Cameroon in which at least 12 people were reportedly killed and 40 others wounded.

The paper quotes the Governor of the Far North region of Cameroon as saying that the attack was carried out in Waza by two women who walked into a busy area in the small town where one of them blew herself up.

The other was reportedly shot before she could detonate her belt of explosives, according to the newspaper.

The Tribune recalls that only last month, nine people were killed in the Cameroonian town of Kolofata when two children carrying explosives blew themselves up near a camp housing people displaced by Boko Haram violence.

In Kenya Daily Nation investigates Thursday's daring highway attack by suspected Al Shebaab insurgents on a car transporting Kenya's Public Works Principal Secretary Maryam El Maawy, in which 5 people were killed including her body guard.

This was she travelled with her entourage to attend a security meeting in Jima, where at least nine people were beheaded at the weekend.

The paper reports that Maawya was shot in the shoulder and legs after being abducted on the Mpeketoni-Lamu road by the militia who took control of the Toyota Prado with six occupants and sped off.

The Nation says she was miraculously rescued by elements of the Kenya Defence Forces patrolling the region and airlifted by helicopter to a Nairobi hospital.

Standard Digital heard from residents that about 30 militants had seized two other Toyota Prado vehicles, which they released after abducting El-Maawy and other passengers in her vehicle.

According to the paper the attack marks a significant escalation of the low-level insurgency the militants have waged in parts of Lamu since early 2014.

And in South Africa, Mail and Guardian is monitoring an investigation into allegations of membership fraud within the ruling African National Congress.

According to the newspaper, the office of the party's secretariat had discovered up to 3000 fraudulent persons trying to legalize their membership status in four provinces Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga. 

Mail and Guardian puts the ANC traced up to 84,000 unaudited members in Limpopo province alone during a similar exercise in 2015.

The publication quotes the party's Secretary General as saying that the operation is necessary to ensure the credibility of the elective conference scheduled in December and the public's trust in the party's new leadership.

 
