African press review 20 July 2017

Sparks fly at South Africa's national electricity company. Why is nothing happening at the Pan-African Parliament? Hopes of peace in South Sudan are fading as alliances shift in the civil war. And Saudi Arabia arrests a woman for wearing a skirt.

South Africa's troubled electricity company is back on the front pages.

Financial paper BusinessDay's editorial says the decline of power generator Eskom's pre-tax profits by 85 percent makes a mockery of company claims that it is on a firm financial footing.

Worse, says the same editorial, it is South African taxpayers who are footing the bill to keep Eskom shares afloat, since central government has, for the past eight years, provide the capital needed to prop up Eskom’s balance sheet.

At the same time, says BusinessDay, electricity consumers have had to face steep annual tariff increases to provide the revenue Eskom needs to cover its huge running costs costs which are significantly inflated by the corruption that seems to have become endemic at the power company.

Eskom has asked to be allowed hike prices by a further 20 percent for private consumers in 2018.

What happened to the Pan-African Parliament?

South Africa continues to pour millions of rand into the Pan-African Parliament, despite failing to ratify the Malabo protocol, which is meant to turn that proposed continental parliament into an effective legislative body.

Only five countries of the 55 members of the African Union have adopted the protocol that extended the jurisdiction of the yet-to-be-established African Court of Justice and Human Rights to include crimes under international law and transnational crimes and also gave the parliament legislative powers.

Twenty-five million euros of African Union expenditure this year is devoted to the non-existent parliament.

According to the Malabo agreement, the majority of AU nations must individually ratify the protocol before the continental body can become a reality. Currently, the institution can make recommendations and convene conferences. But its resolutions are not binding on member states.

South Africa is supposed to provide a physical home for the new parliament.

Alliances shift in South Sudan's civil war

Regional paper the East African says hopes of peace in South Sudan are fading.

The report says alliances are shifting in the civil war, with battles now being fought on many fronts, often over local issues such as cattle rustling and access to grazing.

When rebel leader Riek Machar fled the South Sudanese capital Juba last year, General Saki James Palaoko helped him escape government air strikes, evade the national army and slip into neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Frustrated by what he sees as Machar's poor leadership, Palaoko switched allegiance early this month and joined the National Salvation Front, a new rebel faction led by the army's former deputy chief of staff, Thomas Cirillo Swaka.

Riek Machar is living in exile and is currently under house arrest in South Africa.

Saudi authorities arrest mini-skirt video woman

A Saudi woman has been arrested for defying the kingdom’s strict dress code by walking around in a miniskirt and crop top in a video that sparked public outrage, Egypt Independent reports.

The woman, whose name was not given, was detained by police in the capital, Riyadh, for wearing “immodest clothes” that contradicted the country’s conservative Islamic dress code, according to state media. Police have referred the case to the public prosecutor.

The video sparked a Twitter hashtag calling for the woman's arrest, with many saying she flagrantly disobeyed Saudi rules, which require all women living in the kingdom, including foreigners, to wear long, loose robes known as "abayas" in public. Most Saudi women also wear a headscarf and veil that covers the face.

The Saudi government announced last week that girls would be allowed for the first time to play sports in public schools and have access to physical education classes.