African press review 24 July 2017

Nigerian ruling party dignitaries blast "merchants of lies" after meeting a "cheerful" President Buhari in London while a new poll shows Kenya's top presidential candidates in a dead heat.

We begin in Nigeria where the papers lead with reactions from ruling party Governors and leaders who visited ailing President Muhammadu Buhari in London on Sunday.

Vanguard reports that members of the delegation from the All Progressive Congress who had lunch with the Buhari at Abuja House described the President as cheerful, as good humoured as ever and fully aware of happenings back at home during the hour-long exchange he had with his guests.

"Buhari laughs at lies about his health", headlines the Nigerian Tribune. The paper carries a photograph posted from the official Twitter account of the Nigerian presidency, showing the 74-year-old head of state sitting at a table with a group of people and smiling.

Punch quotes Imo State Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha of as saying that their visit to the President had put the merchants of lies out of business adding that Nigerians would no longer buy the garbage they had been selling.

Kenya's Daily Nation newspaper also publishes a blown up photograph of Buhari which it claims offers a rare glimpse of the ailing Nigeria leader since his departure for London for medical treatment in May.

According to the paper the Nigerian presidency has repeatedly rejected rumours that Buhari is terminally ill or even dead but has refused to disclose his illness or what treatment he is having.

The Kenyan Nation says the silence on Buhari's health has led to a flurry of speculation about his fitness for office and potential successor, prompting cryptic warnings from the president's camp.

In Kenya, the Daily Nation takes up the latest polls showing President Uhuru Kenyatta, and opposition leaders Raila Odinga in dead heat weeks ahead of the August 8 general elections.

According to the paper an Infotrak Harris opinion poll has given Odinga a one point lead over President Kenyatta, showing him gaining four percentage points in three weeks.

The Nation says the firm polled Odinga at 47 per cent, up from 43 per cent in its June 30 poll while Kenyatta is at 46 per cent, down from 48 per cent.

The poll figures represents a large improvement in Odinga’s fortunes especially in a relatively quiet campaign period, according to the Daily Nation.

Standard lists ten issues at the heart of the August polls that remain unresolved as key stakeholders appear to be setting the stage for a round of confrontation two weeks to the elections.

According to the newspaper, the Jubilee Party, the National Super Alliance, and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission remain divided over parallel vote tallying, election backup system, and the 'adopt-a-polling-station' plans.

It holds that the sticking issues include the inspection of the voter register, time within which to announce the presidential results, and lack of proper civic education add to the long list of items that need to be fixed before August 8.

For the Standard some of these contested issues are currently before various courts and are to be ruled on this week. This it observes, has put the electoral agency in suspense as it waits for the outcome.

The Nairobi-based publication also holds that fears over possible election-related violence are real, after the European Union Election Observation Mission and the African Union issued statements calling on key stakeholders to commit to credible and peaceful polls.

And in South Africa, several papers are monitoring a gathering storm over a new tell-all book on Nelson Mandela by one of his former doctors. Vejay Ramlakan's book, titled Mandela’s Last Years, published by Penguin Random House, hit the shelves today.

Cape Times says Ramlakan retired from the military in 2015 and was the head of Mandela’s medical team until the latter’s death, details Madiba’s admission to the Medical Heart Hospital in June to the day he drew his last breath with former wife Madikizela-Mandela at his bedside.

He reportedly claims he received permission to publish the book from the Mandela family but refused to say who gave the go-ahead. But according to the Johannesburg Times, two of the executors of Nelson Mandela's estate, his grandson, Mandla and human rights lawyer George Bizos, have distanced themselves from the book.

City Press says the former president's widow, Graça Machel, has threatened to sue Vejay Ramlakan over the book which she says is degrading and tarnishes the image of the struggle icon.