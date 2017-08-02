RFI in 15 languages

 

International report
Prison safety concerns in England and Wales
A local prison in London, UK
 
African press review 2 August 2017

Kenyan police make first arrests in top election official's murder probe. And Lagos State sets up hotline to fight the jailing of children.

We begin in Kenya, a nation in shock after the murder of top Kenyan election official Chris Msando which cast a dark shadow over next week's general elections.

Daily Nation reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta had ordered a speedy investigation into the murder of the ICT Manager at the country's independent electoral commission and Carol Ngumbu the young woman whose body was found lying by Msando's in a Kikuyu forest outside Nairobi.

According to the newspaper, the country’s chief crime buster, Ndegwa Muhoro, told the press, they would do their best to bring the killers to book.

Daily Nation relays Kenyatta's calls for unity at a moment of grief as well as his appeal to Kenyans not to allow such a tragedy to divide them and turn brother against brother.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Eldoret Tuesday, President Kenyatta also reportedly directed that all election commissioners be provided with adequate security around the clock a week to the General Election.

Standard Digital leads with news that Police have reportedly arrested three people in connection with the killing of an electoral commission official and his female companion.

According to the paper police gave a new account on Tuesday of the last moments of Christopher Msando, claiming that on Friday night he was spotted at a Nairobi Club with Ms Ngumbu and another man.

A waiter reportedly told the police that the man left earlier but Msando and Ngumbu left at around 1am, according to a police spokesman.

The paper also carries accusations by the Raila Odinga-led coalition that the ruling Jubilee administration was behind the murder of electoral agency ICT Manager.

According to the Standard, leaders of the National Super Alliance speaking at a rally in Kisii Tuesday linked Msando's killing to a plot to rig next week’s election.

In related news, The Star relays assurances from the Kenyan elections Commission that the polls management system has been compromised following the Msando's murder.

The paper says commissioner Margaret Wanjala told clergymen gathered at the National Council of Churches in Limuru that Msando didn't die with an unknown password as people think. Wanjala said the electoral agency had retained the passwords Msando used.

 

In Nigeria the Nigerian Tribune welcomes an order by the Chief Judge of Lagos State, to set free 80 underage inmates who were locked up at the notorious Badagry Prison.

The paper says that the children affected by Justice Funmilayo Atilade's decision made public on Tuesday range from 13 to 16 years. The Tribune says her order was motivated by a judicial report on the alarming numbers children sentenced and awaiting trial at the facility.

The study stated that most of the children were being held at the overcrowded facility for misdemeanors such as breach of peace and aimless wondering, in violation of child protection laws enacted in 2007.

According to the publication, the juvenile offenders set free were sick and malnourished, prompting a warning from the Chief Justice to security forces that she will no longer tolerate children being kept in prison.

The Office of the Lagos State Chief Justice also unveiled a hotline people can call if they find any child in prison.

Vanguard takes up the arrest of four policemen believed to be the masterminds of a massive looting at the Abuja home of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The paper quotes Jonathan as saying that the thieves who had been guarding the residence carted away all movable items including furniture sets, beds, electronics, toilet and electrical fittings, as well as all internal doors and frames which they sold to traders at the popular Panteka market in the capital.

Investigators told Vanguard that one of the guards named as a police sergeant actually went to the market and took potential clients to the ex-President's home so they could come select the items that interested them.

