Kagame poised for poll victory but ex-PM slams rights record

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Prison safety concerns in England and Wales
A local prison in London, UK
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/30 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/03 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/30 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/03 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/03 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/03 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/30 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/03 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/30 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/03 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/30 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Prison safety concerns in England and Wales
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Cinefile
    Egypt in the foreground and background In the Last Days of the …
  • media
    International report
    When Venezuela no longer feels like home
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Are you a xenophile or a xenophobe?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Rwanda Paul Kagame Democracy Diaspora

Kagame poised for poll victory but ex-PM slams rights record

By
media  
Rwandan President Paul Kagame of the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) at his final campaign rally in Kigali on 2 August 2017. Reuters/Jean Bizimana

President Paul Kagame has already claimed victory in Friday's presidential election. He is credited with steering Rwanda from genocide to prosperity but his critics argue that development can't replace freedom.

This is President Paul Kagame's third election campaign.

He won the previous polls in 2003 and 2010 with more than 90 percent of the vote each time.

His supporters are confident that he will do the same again this time round.

"If you look at his popularity which is not hidden, you can feel all the time that he’s going to win," Richard Gisagara, a Rwandan lawyer who's lived in France for over 10 years, told RFI.

"You can see all the large numbers of people who gather at the meetings he is holding, even myself I really have no doubt that he’s going to win."

Nor does Paul Kagame. He told supporters at a mass rally on 14 July that the outcome of Friday's vote was a foregone conclusion.

"Rwandans made their position clear in 2015," he said, referring to the overwhelming yes vote to change the constitution, which could keep him in power until 2034.

Little-known opponents

In Friday's vote Kagame is up against two opponents: the Democratic Green Party founder and leader Frank Habineza and Philippe Mpayimana, a political outsider who's spent 18 years out of the country.

"Those candidates are simply playing a game to show the international community that an election has taken place," former Prime Minister Faustin Twagiramungu, who led Rwanda between 1994-1995, told RFI by phone from Brussels, where he now lives.

"I don’t think that this election should be qualified as an ordinary election. It is something rather which we can compare to a kind of coronation."

Twagiramungu, like many critics of Kagame, accuse him of intolerance and preventing any dissident voices other than those which support the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) party.

Atrocity allegations

Twagiramungu says the international community has turned a blind eye to allegations that Kagame's forces committed atrocities while bringing the 1994 genocide to an end.

"The international community doesn’t want to address these issues," he says.

"[Slobodan] Milosevic massacred 6,000 people only. He has been arrested, put in jail in Holland and died in that jail. But when it comes to the question of Kagame, we have this cover-up."

Rwanda's former prime minister says that Kagame's impressive gains in social development are not enough to mask the slow pace of democracy.

"We hear how he has developed Rwanda, the GDP has increased, all African countries would wish to be like Rwanda. We don’t care! We did not fight to develop Rwanda only, we fought for our freedom."

That freedom is being chipped away, he says, as political opponents after the other disappear or go into exile.

"The international community I must stress, is supporting Paul Kagame for one reason: because the international community failed to intervene in Rwanda to stop genocide, whereas Kagame did."

Return to stability

The genocide was sparked by the death of the then Rwandan president Juvenal Habyarimana, when his plane was shot down close to Kigali airport on 6 April 1994.

An estimated 800,000 Rwandans were killed in the space of 100 days.

Paul Kagame is credited with putting an end to the bloodshed and putting Rwanda back on the path towards peace.

"He brought security back to Rwanda," says Gisagara.

"He brought social cohesion. No one now in this country is discriminated on the basis of his ethnic origin or the place he's born from. All Rwandans are now considered the same."

Double standards

"I don't care if he's done miracles, that's not a reason for him to stay in power forever," retorts Twagiramungu.

"Why not?" challenges Gisagara.

Unlike Twagiramungu, very critical of the West for blindly supporting Kagame, Gisagara criticises international powers for "double standards" in criticising the constitutional changes.

"If you look at German Chancellor Angela Merkel, this is going to be her fourth term in office if she wins reelection and no one is saying she is a dictator. Why should it be a problem for President Kagame in Rwanda if the Rwandan population want to continue to have him as their leader given the achievements he has had so far?"

Several Western governments have been criticised for not doing enough during the Rwandan genocide.

But for Twagiramungu, "This should not be the reason to give him credit of pretending that he has developed Rwanda while we are living under a system of dictatorship."

Some 6.9 million Rwandans are eligible to vote on Friday, with the first results expected over the weekend.

To read our reports of the 20th anniversary of Rwanda's genocide click here

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.