African press review 8 August 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Standing tall in Burkina Faso
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/06 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/06 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/07 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/07 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/07 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/06 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/07 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/06 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/07 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/06 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Standing tall in Burkina Faso
  • media
    International report
    Prison safety concerns in England and Wales
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Cinefile
    Egypt in the foreground and background In the Last Days of the …
  • media
    International report
    When Venezuela no longer feels like home
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
African press review Elections Kenya Kenya elections 2017 Press review Rwanda Tanzania

African press review 8 August 2017

By
media DR

Tax avoidance in Nigeria, political chaos in South Africa and electoral violence in Kenya make for some bleak reading in this morning's African press.

Punch is raising some alarming points about Nigeria's tax revenue this morning.

Writer Tayo Oke opens with a sardonic quote by Benjamin Franklin, "In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes."

Oke says that the National Tax Policy review committee has revealed that only 10 million Nigerians actually pay tax.

According to Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun, only 20 percent of the 70 million workforce in Nigeria pay tax.

Behind the slight discrepancy in these two figures, Oke says there is a considerable gap between citizens’ earnings and the government tax intake.

Why is tax avoidance rife in Nigeria?

Oke says it's a vicious circle - many citizens refuse to pay tax when they see the appalling level of public service in Nigeria, especially in the areas of security and welfare.

When they have to provide their own energy and security, what do they have to gain?

But the state cannot fully function until it has enough tax revenue to meet its obligations.

"So, which one do you think comes first?" Oke asks at the end of his piece. "The chicken, or the egg?"

Chaotic governance in South Africa

South Africa's Business Day is running an editorial on the "chaos and instability" at the heart of President Jacob Zuma's cabinet.

A report by the Institute of Race Relations measures how long cabinet posts are occupied by the same person, as well as the length of time the same minister and head of department will, on average, spend working together.

Business Day says the findings are shocking. From May 2009 to July 2017 the average national department was subject to a cabinet reshuffle every nine months.

The average director-general served 22 months before their contract ended, or they were fired or redeployed.

Ministers and directors-general worked together only 14 months on average, before a change was made.

"In the government, where most programmes are multiyear and may even have a longer lead time than the five-year term of the government itself, this is seriously destabilising", Business Day argues.

According the paper, Zuma alone is to blame. "Zuma has never been serious about government or governance; he chooses the cabinet on the basis of political patronage," it judges.

The editorial ends in an implicit call for Zuma to be impeached, saying, "It is urgent that integrity and stability return to the cabinet and the public service."

What's eating Gitau Warigi?

Tanzania's Citizen is running a doomsday piece by veteran Kenyan journalist Gitau Warigi, who has some harsh words for his fellow countrymen.

On the subject of the general election, which is due to take place today, he says,  "We Kenyans have an annoying conceit that we are a special people: the best in hospitality, the best sports runners, the framers of the best constitution in Africa. [...] In truth, we are not."

Warigi goes on to describe Kenya as "a problematic country with a bad reputation due to our inability to manage our emotions when it comes to elections."

he believes that nothing has changed since the violence of the 2007 election and that Kenya's "tribal warriors are ready for round two".

In what must surely be the darkest editorial of the year, Warigi predicts that this election too will end in some kind of bloodbath and that it will take the "helping hand of the Almighty" for everything to go right.

To read RFI's reports of Kenya's 2017 election click here

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.