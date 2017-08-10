RFI in 15 languages

 

Africa
African press review Kenya Press review

African press review 10 August 2017

By
media DR

Odinga files fraud claims as Kenyatta leads vote count in Kenyan Elections. And Zimbabwe's cabinet approves a giant 1 billion-dollar Mugabe University in the cash-trapped country.

We begin in Kenya where the front pages of the national dailies are all about the results of the August 8 elections and opposition leader Raila Odinga's claims of fraud as President Uhuru Kenyatta's lead widens.

Daily Nation reports that Kenya's Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission on Wednesday dismissed Odinga's allegations that’s its election results database had been hacked and vote tallies changed in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to the publication, the electoral commission secretary Ezra Chiloba took up the explosive issue in a briefing with the press Wednesday night.

He stated that IT experts had checked the computer system and established that it had not been infiltrated at any time before, during or after the elections.

The Nation also reports that former US Secretary of State John Kerry, who is leading a team of election observers from the Carter Center also commented on the integrity of the IEBC computer system, which he said was secure and had not been interfered with.

The Standard reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta was by Wednesday night leading by nearly 1.4 million votes over his political opponent, Raila Odinga.

This after the IEBC's vote tally at night fall stood at more than 7.8 million representing 54.32 percent for Uhuru against over 6.5 million and 44.8 percent for Raila with precincts from 97 percent of polling stations counted.

According to the paper, going by the returns so far in, Uhuru maintained a 10 per cent gap between him and Raila, throughout the day, pointing to a round one win in the race that was initially billed by pollsters as too close to call.

The Nation for its part says it established on Wednesday that the opposition alliance backing Odinga was preparing to file a case in court to block IEBC from declaring the presidential election results and the swearing-in of President Kenyatta.

 

In Zimbabwe, the Herald celebrates breaking news that the cabinet has approved plans to construct a 1 billion-dollar hi-tech university in the Central province of Mashonaland.

The state-owned publication says the fantastic project, based some 36 kms west of the capital Harare, is being constructed in honour of President Mugabe's so-called visionary leadership.

According to the Herald, the institution will be run by the Robert Mugabe Foundation with the veteran President now aged 92 and his wife Amai Grace Mugabe personally named as the founding trustees and the "responsible" authorities of the university.

In the cash-trapped country, there is no mention of either the source of money which President and Mrs. Mugabe hope to pump into the project or when the project is expected to be completed.

To read RFI's reports of Kenya's 2017 election click here

