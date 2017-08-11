African press review 11 August 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Standing tall in Burkina Faso
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/06 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/06 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/11 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/10 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/06 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/06 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/06 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Standing tall in Burkina Faso
  • media
    International report
    Prison safety concerns in England and Wales
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Cinefile
    Egypt in the foreground and background In the Last Days of the …
  • media
    International report
    When Venezuela no longer feels like home
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
African press review Kenya Press review

African press review 11 August 2017

By
media DR

International observers praise organization of Kenya's Presidential Elections and call for restraint as they await the results. This, after opposition candidate Raila Odinga's party asks the elections body to declare him the winner.

Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was set to announce the complete results of the Presidential elections at midday Friday.

Daily Nation reports that the opposition National Super Alliance has rejected provisional results and asked the elections commission to declare its candidate Raila Odinga the winner of the poll.

The publication also reports that the US has added its voice to calls for patience as the electoral commission tallies the results and welcomed the IEBC’s commitment to fully investigate any allegations of fraud, with the engagement of all election stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, Standard Digital presents the assessment of the electoral process by International observers starting with former South Africa President Thabo Mbeki, leader of the African Union Observer group, who stated that he saw no sign of manipulation despite Raila Odinga's hacking claim.

According to the newspaper, Mbeki said in the view of the observer group, the opposition should follow due process, adding that the election was in accordance with laws governing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Mbeki reportedly spoke during a press briefing claiming that the opposition team had met the observers and presented their grievances.

According to the Standard, an issue which will remain in the spotlight during upcoming days will be concerns expressed at the high number of spoiled votes by the African Union and Commonwealth observation missions.

The publication says that Thabo Mbeki and the former Ghanaian president John Mahama blamed the problem on what they described as a lack of civic and voter education.

The Kenyan Star puts the number of votes rejected at more than 388,000, citing IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati as the source of the information. The paper says IEBC clerks were often not available to offer any assistance to first-time voters who dropped the papers into ballot boxes after marking them wrongly.

Meanwhile Nigeria's Sun highlights statement from the European Union’s election observer mission asserting that they saw no signs of “centralised or localised manipulation” of the voting process. Marietje Schaake who headed the team, said the EU would provide an analysis of the tallying process in a later report.

In South Africa, Mail and Guardian notes that the nervous wait for the final results had heightened tensions in the country where post-poll bloodshed left 1,100 people dead a decade ago.

It claims that once again Kenya is at a crossroads, with the country “sitting precariously on the precipice”.

To read RFI's reports of Kenya's 2017 election click here

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.